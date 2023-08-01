The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery will release its Latino-led DCU feature, Blue Beetle, on August 18.

Funko Pop has released miniature versions of the titular hero, Jaime Reyes, featuring glow-in-the-dark elements.

Blue Beetle marks a significant step towards representation in DC films, featuring the first appearance of a Latino superhero in the DCU on the big screen.

Before James Gunn's DC Universe timeline begins, Warner Bros. Discovery will first introduce its Latino-led DCU feature on August 18. Starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle will center on the titular hero, bestowed with an extraordinary power that will change his life forever. To celebrate the latest addition to the DC roster — as well as commemorate DC's first Latino superhero — Funko Pop has released miniature versions of Jaime Reyes as he tries to fully utilize his newfound abilities.

The newly released collectibles come after WBD's build-a-bear costume, which reimagines the DC hero in a cuddly plush collection clad with the character's new, powerful suit. Available in two variations, both Pop figures include glow-in-the-dark features, with the first one depicting Blue Beetle's "crouching" ability. On the other hand, the second figure sees the mini version of the titular hero channeling his "flying" skills. The exclusive DC Funko Pop collection costs $15 each, available for purchase via the toy company's website.

In addition to Pop collectibles and a build-a-bear costume, Funko Pop has also previously unveiled its Blue Beetle-inspired Soda vinyl figures of the protagonist and the feature's villain, Conrad Carapax. Warner Bros. has been stepping up its marketing campaign for the upcoming sci-fi adventure film, taking into account this year's subpar box office performance with the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash.

What's Blue Beetle About?

The forthcoming superhero movie will center on Jaime Reyes and his newly found skills and abilities. The character's once normal life suddenly changed before his eyes when an ancient relic called the Scarab chose him as its symbiotic host, causing him to acquire extraordinary abilities. Complete with a new suit and powerful armor that can bring out immense powers, the second Blue Beetle finds himself navigating what it means to be a superhero while figuring out his newfound powers, which can be unpredictable at times.

Can Blue Beetle Change DCU's Box Office Fate?

While DCU's box office fate can be heading downhill given The Flash's underwhelming performance, the studio may have found its Scarab this time with Blue Beetle, as the film leans heavily toward significant representation. While representation is not new in DC comics, this year will mark the first time the company will feature a Latino superhero on the big screen.

Besides Maridueña, the upcoming superhero feature also stars Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Gabriella Ortiz as Letty, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, and actress/musician Becky G as the voice for Khaji-Da.

You can check out the latest Blue Beetle-inspired Pop figures above and watch the film's trailer below.