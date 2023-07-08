While DC has had a rough year in 2023 with both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash bombing at the box office, the newly minted DC Studios looks to right the sinking ship with Blue Beetle this summer. The sci-fi action adventure releases in theaters this August and Warner Bros. has slowly started ramping up the marketing campaign for the new film. This has included McFarlane Toys lineup of action figures for Blue Beetle, but now Funko has entered their scarab into the ring revealing the newest Pop wave for the popular DC hero.

The Pops include Blue Beetle, the hero’s civilian alter ego Jaime Reyes, and the film's villain Conrad Carapax. What's more, the Chase variant for Blue Beetle glows-the-dark. This line will have a GameStop exclusive Pop version of Blue Beetle with his signature cannon weapon as well. The heroic action continues with Funko’s line of Soda vinyl figures which features Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, and Conrad Carapax. Their Chases include a glow-in-the-dark Blue Beetle, Jaime holding his iconic blue scarab, and Conrad Carapax in his villainous armor. There’s also an adorable Amazon exclusive Soda of Jaime’s Nana. Finally, this line is completed with a Pop keychain of Blue Beetle in the same “superhero landing” pose as his normal Pop.

What’s Blue Beetle About?

The film follows the second Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who comes in contact with a mystery blue alien scarab that grants him a super suit with extraordinary abilities like flight, weapon conjuring, and super strength. Jaime is forced to learn how to control his new-found power, which sometimes has a mind of its own, while struggling with the everyday that comes with just being a young adult. That’s something the comic book genre has seen countless times before, but Blue Beetle is special because this is the first time a Latino superhero is leading a big blockbuster film. What this film means for representation in the major Hollywood landscape can’t be understated. Also, the cast featuring George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Adriana Barraza, Bruna Marquezine, and Becky G is absolutely incredible. Given DC’s recent failures, it’s going to be interesting to see how Blue Beetle performs at the box office. Hopefully it’s given a fair shot as the character and his lore are among DC's most treasured hidden gems.

Image via DC

RELATED: 'Blue Beetle' Director Confirms the Film Is Part of James Gunn's DCU

When Does Blue Beetle Release?

Blue Beetle flies into theaters on August 18, 2023. Until then, you can pre-order the film’s Funko figures on Entertainment Earth’s Website. Check out the Funko collection and the trailer for Blue Beetle below: