DC fans have a lot to look forward to — from the recent announcement of David Corenswet as the rebooted DCEU's Superman to the promise of a new continuity with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. Before that, however, fans can look forward to the debut of DC's first Latino superhero in next month's Blue Beetle. Led by Xolo Maridueña, the film follows Jaime Reyes as he is granted powers, donning the moniker of the film's titular hero, in the cinematic debut of a character who dates all the way back to the 1930s. With the most recent cover of MovieMaker magazine featuring a brand-new look at Maridueña in the role, fans are invited to become acquainted with their newest hero.

The film chronicles Jaime's journey as he grows from floundering college graduate to super-powered hero, as he becomes bonded with an alien technology known as the Scarab. The upcoming film marks only the second appearance of the character in live-action, following a minor role in a single episode of Smallville.

While several characters have donned the Blue Beetle mask, Jaime made history as DC's first Latino superhero. It is only fitting then that he should be the one to wear the mask in its big screen debut, with Maridueña making history as the studio's first Latino lead. The actor promises to bring the character to life in style, calling the new suit "just incredible," naming it "the coolest suit there is." He added, "After watching the movie and seeing the CGI, I was like, ‘Alright, now it’s set in stone. It’s the coolest suit.’”

The Future of Blue Beetle

Where the upcoming film fits into plans laid by new heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran for a new cinematic universe remains unclear; while the official first film in the rebooted franchise will be the upcoming Gunn-written and directed Superman: Legacy, it remains to be seen how much of the existing continuity and characters will be folded into the new universe. This year's The Flash established that multiverses are no simple matter, often overlapping...like "spaghetti." With that in mind, should Blue Beetle be a success, it's entirely possible fans could see the character return. Furthermore, Maridueña has been vocal regarding his hopes to turn the film into a franchise, saying "If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League shit, we’re ready for the whole nine,” adding, “for me and Angel [Manuel Soto, the film's director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers.”

Blue Beetle will be released exclusively into theaters on August 18. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film below: