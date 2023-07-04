Every superhero needs a powerful suit that can help them defeat any threat that might stand in their way, and Blue Beetle is ready for audiences to meet him later this summer. Thanks to Empire Magazine, audiences can get a new look at the latest DC character to make his big screen debut. Xolo Maridueña will be in charge of portraying Jaime Reyes, a teenage college graduate who is about to see his life turned upside down when he is granted powers beyond his imagination. This origin story will serve as the first step in Jaime's journey, setting him up to be a recurring player in the future of the DC Universe.

After Jaime is done with college, he decides it's time to head back to his hometown. While he expected life to be calm after the hurdles of going through obtaining his degree as an outstanding teenager, nothing would be normal for him anymore after crossing paths with the Scarab. The ancient alien technological device materializes the armor around him, allowing Reyes to become the Blue Beetle. The recent graduate will have to use the best of his skills if he wants to stop the Indestructible Man (Raoul Max Trujillo) from causing permanent damage to his community.

And what could be more dangerous to Jaime is the fact that, if he doesn't learn how to be a hero fast enough, his family might be caught in the crossfire. Damián Alcázar will play the protagonist's father, while Adriana Barranza will portray the hero's grandmother. Family seems to be a very important aspect of Reyes' life, and protecting them at all costs will become one of his top priorities as an amateur hero. Even if the future of the franchise is always in motion, it looks like Jaime is here to stay, as it has been confirmed that the character could make another appearance down the line, even if his movie is not officially considered canon as part of Warner Bros.' current plans.

Image via Empire Magazine

RELATED: Jaime Reyes Is a Supercharged Hero in New 'Blue Beetle' Poster

The Future of the DC Universe

When it was clear that DC needed to start thinking about a new direction on which to take their characters, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired by the studio to oversee their upcoming projects related to the brand. The first official movie tied to the new universe will be Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as the new version of the Man of Steel. However, that doesn't mean this will be the end of the road for Maridueña's Blue Beetle. It remains to be seen which upcoming project can give the new hero an opportunity to continue his character development.

You can check out Collider's interview with Xolo Maridueña below, before Blue Beetle opens in theatres on August 18: