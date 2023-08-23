The Big Picture Blue Beetle is deliberately self-contained, allowing audiences to fully explore and understand the character of Jaime Reyes and his family before any potential team-ups in the DCU.

The movie stands out for its lack of cameos and connections to other DC superheroes, offering a refreshing break from the oversaturation and complexity causing superhero fatigue among audiences.

The success of Blue Beetle at the box office will likely determine when we might see Jaime Reyes return to the big screen and how he will fit into the larger DC universe being crafted by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Whenever a new superhero makes their theatrical debut – even those who weren’t intended for the big screen – the stage gets set for potential sequels and cameos that connect that new newbie to the existing heroes. With Blue Beetle, die-hard fans of the comics already know the possibilities that the Scarab brings to the new DC Universe. But, as director Ángel Manuel Soto told Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, he was adamant about allowing this movie room to breathe before delving into what a fully established Blue Beetle looks like.

In the interview, Soto said that Blue Beetle is quite literally Act One in the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and that the decision to keep the story limited to Palmera City was a deliberate one. He and his team wanted the story to be self-contained in order to make us stay as close to Jaime and his family as possible — at least for this first entry:

“We didn't want to immediately have him team up with anything. Those team-ups can happen whenever they want to happen, but in Jaime’s story, this is just literally like the beginning, it just connected. Then comes the whole relationship aspect of it, which is like the next version that we wanted to explore. Now that this also is like a prologue of sorts that sets up the stage of who is Jaime, who is his family, his personality, his community, now you don't have to spend time exploring that. We want to give this movie time to give this introduction properly so that we really know Jaime's heart fully so that when the other movies come, we can start having explosions every five minutes if you want.”

'Blue Beetle' Is a Breath of Fresh Air

Image via Warner Bros.

When you consider that the latest DC superhero entries have been chock-full of cameos, Blue Beetle comes off as a breath of fresh air in its lack of other heroes. It also plays out like older superhero movies in which the connection between them was only hinted at in tiny details like a LexCorp building in the background or a Gotham University jersey. Of course, the mid-credits scene is more explicit than that, but this is what we’ve come to expect from those.

We’re yet to know how Blue Beetle will fit into the new DC universe currently being crafted by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and the movie’s performance at the box office will also likely indicate how soon we’ll get to see Jaime Reyes on the big screen again. But keeping the story self-contained is exactly the kind of thing that superhero movies have been lacking since oversaturation and overly complicated universes have caused superhero fatigue in a good portion of audiences.

Blue Beetle is playing in theaters now. Check out our full interview with Ángel Manuel Soto and stay tuned at Collider for all things DC.