While The Flash is understandably the big focus for DC and Warner Brothers at the moment, there’s another major DC film that comic book fans should be keeping their eye out for later this summer. That would be Blue Beetle. The coming-of-age superhero tale flies into theaters this August and features a very exciting cast of new and veteran talent. Now, seemingly ahead of its second trailer, Blue Beetle has announced that singer-songwriter Becky G will voice the symbiote scarab Khaji-Da.

Becky G made the announcement herself on the various Blue Beetle social media pages where she expressed her excitement for the film and debuted some new footage teasing her voice. Just like in the comics, Khaji-Da is a snarky alien symbiote that grants its host superpowers. That’s to the dismay of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). The suit that is forced on Jaime literally gives him access to anything his mind desires in terms of weaponry and travel. Just think of a Green Lantern ring that can talk back at you and misinterpret your commands from time to time. In the footage for this announcement, DC fans are given better looks at Blue Beetle’s signature arm cannons and one massive sword looking to do some real damage.

Becky G Has a Superhero History

While Becky G is mostly known for her incredible pop music, she has a few films on her resume as well. None bigger than the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers where she played Trini, the Yellow Ranger. To say that film, which underperformed at the box office, is an underrated gem would be a massive understatement. Everything, from the action to the deeper character work, is how you do a modern reboot of a classic franchise. Especially when it came to Trini’s character who Becky G played so well. Even six years removed from Power Rangers, representation for the LGBTQ+ community is still severely lacking in big blockbuster comic book films. That was one of the many reasons why Power Rangers and Becky G’s role was so special.

Image via Lionsgate

The other big film that featured the singer was the 2018 sci-fi coming-of-age story A.X.L. Not a cult classic by any means, but A.X.L., Power Rangers, and Blue Beetle all share the common theme of a young adult trying to come to terms with their new larger-than-life, destiny-driven, realities. To go a step further both Power Rangers and Blue Beetle deal with an alien life form bonding and choosing a host to become a superhero. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see what Becky G brings to this symbiotic role.

When Does Blue Beetle Come to Theaters?

Blue Beetle is releasing in theaters on August 18, 2023. It initially was meant to go straight to Max, but once David Zaslav took over WBD, it was given a proper theatrical release. This film will also mark the first time a Hispanic superhero will lead a major studio film. We should expect a new trailer to debut before The Flash hits theaters next week. While we wait for Becky G and Blue Beetle to make their cinematic DC debuts, you can watch the announcement video below.