Director Ángel Manuel Soto explains that while there were debates about physically showing these characters, the compromise was to have Ted deliver a message through the computer.

Soto's careful approach to setting up connections reflects the transitional period happening in the DC Studios universe, but there are indications that Blue Beetle is part of the new era.

If you stuck around to the mid-credits scene of Blue Beetle, you made one important discovery: Jenny’s (Bruna Marquezine) father Ted Kord is still alive, and somehow he managed to get this information through his friend Booster Gold to the old Scarab headquarters – a place that might have been previously inhabited by none other than the Martian Manhunter. In an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, director Ángel Manuel Soto talked about that scene and what it implies.

During the interview, Soto talked to Collider about the fact that, even though Blue Beetle is an origin story, the movie makes it clear that the origins of the super-powerful Scarab are farther back in time, and Jenny’s father Ted Kord is a huge part of it, as well as DC hero Booster Gold:

“We want to set up a potential team-up where we can continue with the lore of Ted Kord or Booster Gold or one of those guys coming in to have a story. But the things that we were definitely debating were like, ‘Is he gonna show up physically? Is Booster Gold gonna show up physically?’ So, given the regime changes that we've had in the making of this movie, and probably the unwillingness to commit to something because maybe it doesn't fit into somebody's universe, this was the compromise that we arrived at. He is out there, he was able to cut into the computer and deliver that message, and I think at the end of the day, it worked out. It's pretty open to the fact that we could eventually have a Booster Gold thing happening.”

Booster Is Gold, But a Careful Approach Is Golden

Soto’s careful approach to setting up future connections makes perfect sense when you take a simple look at the state that DC Studios is in right now. In blatant transition, it’s still not clear to the public (and apparently not even to actors) what will change and what will stay the same in the new superhero universe created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Fans keep hoping that each new DC superhero movie will give a hint of how this new DC era will look like, but given that all that has been released had already been filmed prior to Gunn and Safran taking over, it makes sense that the latest movies wouldn't give any indication about the future.

At the same time, there's a good chance that Blue Beetle is probably on the new-era side of the story, especially when you consider that a Booster Gold TV series is currently in development at DC. So we might see Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) again sooner rather than later.

