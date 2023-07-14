In just a matter of weeks, the DCU is set to make a welcomed addition to its slate in the form of action-packed Blue Beetle. The Xolo Maridueña-led project will breathe new life into a line-up of otherwise mostly very familiar faces - the second film in the DCU's latest offerings to include a new hero - after Black Adam. As with all new origin narratives, there is scope for the film to carve out its path with no prior comparisons. The film centers around recent college graduate Jamie Reyes who finds himself in an unexpected position when he is ultimately determined by alien biotech as the perfect host.

Despite initially seeking to be "un-chosen" by the scarab, Jamie is eventually left with no choice but to accept his fate. Although not at all the plan, the selection gives him remarkable other-worldly gifts including a supersuit and extraordinary powers and unlike any other. Undoubtedly, one of the most exciting aspects of Blue Beetle is his technologically complicated suit, which fans were given a closer glimpse at in a new image from the film.

The brand-new still, shared by TotalFilm, captures the titular hero ready to strike. Showing off the remarkable detail of his armor, the image spotlights the black suit with beetle-like details that are brought out through heavy blue accents. Mimicking the makeup of an actual beetle, he boasts powerful wings that are used to protect him and armor-plated antennae. In the image, Jamie is fully suited up as he squats and launches forward to attack his opponent. His glowing amber eyes and supercharged armory that literally exudes energy emphasizing that he means business.

Image via DC

At first glance, Blue Beetle has a similar essence to the most recent Spider-Man in the fact that he is a young person just muddling his way through whilst grappling with the reality of heroism. That, and the fact that the scarab that chose him is heavily sought after making everyone he loves an inevitable target. In true DC nature, though, it seems that the story will also have some real heart leaning heavily into the importance of family in finding strength in times of darkness and also toying with the concept of knowing yourself even when things don't go to plan.

Will There Be a Blue Beetle 2?

At present, the future for Blue Beetle remains flexible. The recent shake-up at DC Studios, which saw a number of otherwise sure-fire-films axed from the roster, combined with the fact that DC Studios boss James Gunn suggested the movie will remain "totally disconnected" from the rest of the slate makes it likely there is no set plan for the character. Whilst this may sound like the future of the character is uncertain, it creates space for the character to evolve independently without relying on other previous or future plots. For now, the future of Blue Beetle's story remains unwritten, meaning the possibilities are endless.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18. You can see the new still and the official trailer below.