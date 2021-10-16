The long-awaited Blue Beetle film is inching closer to reality. Director Angel Manuel Soto, star Xolo Maridueña, and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer hosted a special look at the film at DC FanDome where they revealed our first look at the titular hero’s suit. Although it was only presented as a piece of concept art, it already looks quite accurate to Jaime Reyes’ suit from the comics.

The photo shows Reyes against a neon-lit El Paso while electricity courses throughout the costume. Of course, no Blue Beetle costume is complete without a pair of iconic stingers. Thankfully, Reyes’ are on full display in this new photo. Needless to say, this photo looks epic and gives us a good idea of what to expect in the upcoming film.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Batman Unburied' Podcast Casts Gina Rodriguez, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Sam WitwerSpeaking of Reyes, Maridueña was cast as this iteration of Blue Beetle back in August. While there have been multiple characters that have taken the title since 1939, Reyes will be the version focused on in this upcoming film. A typical Mexican-American teenager, he found himself bounded by an alien scarab that gives him the abilities of the Blue Beetle.

A Kord Industries building is also shown behind the character, teasing the appearance of another Blue Beetle. Industrialist and CEO of Kord Industries Ted Kord is most commonly known as the second character to don the Blue Beetle costume. Perhaps Ted will be Jaime’s mentor in the film as he learns how to harness and use his newfound powers. An actor has not been revealed for Ted's potential appearance.

Blue Beetle will be an HBO Max exclusive release, joining other exclusive releases on the platform such as Peacemaker and Batgirl. Although there is currently no expected release date for the film, consider ourselves excited for the first live-action film adaptation of this classic character.

Image via Warner Bros.

