For those gamers of a certain vintage, you might do a double take when watching DC's latest release, Blue Beetle, which stars Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes), Belissa Escobedo (Milagro Reyes), Bruna Marquezine (Jenny Kord), and George Lopez (Rudy Reyes).

Part of the technology on display in the movie was particularly eye-catching, however, and Collider's Steve Weintraub was eager to find out more about the inclusion of the extremely niche item—the Nintendo Power Glove. Weintraub asked director Angel Manuel Soto about it, jokingly enquiring if the biggest and most fun aspect of the film was the involvement of the device, which we won't spoil for anybody here. The director responded:

"The nostalgia of all those things that we grew up being and using because I never had a Nintendo Glove like that. But I had friends that did, and every time I wore it, I felt powerful because you’re like, “Oh man. What if I can create anything?” We're here in the movie, and when we're building this, I'm like, “Why not?” Because it was written that there was something like a shield, and I'm like, “How does that shield exist? Where does it deploy?” I'm like, “The Nintendo arm brace, the Glove, man. I have to do it.”

Blue Beetle originates from DC comics, where it debuted in 1939, evolving through multiple versions to culminate in the latest rendition, Jaime Reyes. Formerly a lesser-known figure, Blue Beetle gained prominence upon integration into the Justice League International and partnership with Booster Gold. This alliance not only elevated the character's status but also brought about a surge in popularity, transforming them into a lighthearted and comical superhero pair.

What Was the Nintendo Power Glove?

The Nintendo Power Glove was a unique video game controller accessory that was released by Nintendo in 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console. It was designed to be worn on the user's hand and forearm, resembling a futuristic glove with electronic components.

The Power Glove utilized a combination of sensors and buttons to allow players to control games using hand and finger movements. It featured an array of buttons, a directional pad, and sensors that could detect hand movements and gestures. The idea behind the Power Glove was to provide a more immersive and interactive gaming experience, allowing players to control games using gestures similar to those seen in science fiction movies. Such examples of this have also been seen since its release in films like Minority Report or Ready Player One.

However, the Power Glove faced several challenges. It was notorious for being difficult to calibrate and often didn't work as accurately or smoothly as intended. It has since become a symbol of both the innovation and the challenges of early attempts at motion-controlled gaming technology. While we won't reveal how the Nintendo Power Glove comes into play, it's certainly one of the best and most unique cameos you're likely to see in a movie this year.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 25.