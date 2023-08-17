Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Blue Beetle.

The Big Picture The end-credits scenes in Blue Beetle hint at future stories involving the Scarab, leaving audiences curious about Ted Korb's whereabouts and his connection to the alien technology.

The second end-credits scene pays tribute to the iconic Mexican superhero El Chapulín Colorado, delighting Latin American viewers and introducing others to the comedic character and his powers.

Blue Beetle's first post-credits scene suggests that Jaime Reyes will continue his superhero journey, potentially tying into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU storyline.

The DCU is in an interesting place right now, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash bombing at the box office while fans wonder what James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming reboot of the DC Universe will look like. Amidst the chaos arises Blue Beetle, an exciting superhero debut for Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña and the first DC Latino superhero to come to theaters. It would be a shame if Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes got swiped under the rug together with all the DC heroes Gunn and Safran are determined to replace, which makes the movie’s end-credits scenes all the more exciting. That’s because, while the future is uncertain for Blue Beetle, the first post-credits scene does promise fans the young hero will be back for new adventures. Meanwhile, the second post-credits scene shows the cast and crew's love for Jaime’s Mexican heritage.

‘Blue Beetle’ End-Credits Scene Teases the DCU Debut of Ted Korb

Image via DC

Since the focus of Blue Beetle is Jaime Reyes’s journey to become the hero of Palmera City, there’s not much screen time to explore the origins of the Scarab and the previous people who wore the mantle of the Blue Beetle. Even so, the movie does a great job of establishing some critical moments in the Scarab’s DCU history. For starters, we know that the Scarab is a world-destroying weapon of alien origin that arrived on Earth many millennia before the events of the Blue Beetle. We don’t know which alien species created the Scarab – or for what purpose. Still, the movie explains how the technological wonder has a mind of its own and fuses itself with a host of its choice.

At some point in history, the Scarab was found by Dan Garrett, who bonded with the object and turned himself into the first Blue Beetle. Dan became the mentor of Ted Korb, a technological genius who inherited the Korb Industries conglomerate. Dan taught Ted a fair deal about the Scarab, which helped the scientist develop marvelous equipment inspired by alien technology. Once Dan died, the Scarab detached from its host, becoming inert. Even though Ted couldn’t bond with the Scarab, he still decided to take on the mantle of the Blue Beetle, using his family’s fortune and scientific mind to devise tools that allowed him to act as a superhero. Ted even built a secret headquarters below his family’s mansion.

RELATED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Angel Manuel Soto on DC Easter Eggs and the Importance of Hiring Mexican Actors

More than a decade before the main events of Blue Beetle, Ted’s wife dies. Shattered by his loss, the hero started to spend some time away from home, too involved with his work to even pay attention to his daughter. Two years after, Ted vanishes without leaving a trace. Korb Industries goes to his sister, Victoria (Susan Sarandon), who decides to return the company to weapons development. As for the Korb Estate and the secret lab beneath it, they remain empty until Jaime fuses with the Scarab.

Image via DC

In Blue Beetle, Ted’s daughter, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), takes Jaime and his Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) to Ted’s abandoned superhero headquarters to learn more about alien technology. Uncle Rudy finds all the information they need in Ted’s computer, which still works even after all the years it was without use. In Blue Beetle’s first end-credits scene, we are taken back to Ted’s secret base. The computer turns on by itself, and we hear Ted’s voice coming from the equipment. Ted asks whoever has turned on the computer to tell his daughter he’s alive. He also sounds relieved to finally have the opportunity to say those words, as if he had been trying to access the Blue Beetle’s computers for a while.

Blue Beetle doesn’t reveal where Ted is and what he’s been doing for all those years. However, we can guess that Ted Korb might be lost somewhere in space. Since the Scarab is an alien technology, it is fair to assume people studying the device might be taken to different galaxies in search of the truth. It’s also worth remembering that Ted’s journeys away from home began after his wife’s passing. That means the hero might have been searching for a way to bring his wife back from the dead.

Thanks to Dan, Ted knows the Scarab has healing properties. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if, in his grief, Ted looked for the Scarab’s creators to figure out what else their technology could do. That’s all conjecturing for now, but it’s interesting how Blue Beetle’s first post-credit scene points out new stories involving the Scarab. Furthermore, since director Angel Manuel Soto said Jaime Reyes is the first official superhero of the new universe, maybe this scene gives fans some clues about Gunn and Safran’s new DCU storyline.

‘Blue Beetle’ Introduces the Best Mexican Hero to the World

Image via TIM

The second end-credits scene of Blue Beetle has nothing to do with the DCU. When Jaime and Jenny infiltrate the Korb Tower to find the key to access Ted’s secret headquarters, Uncle Rudy helps them with a makeshift device he calls “Chapulín.” The machine jams all security cameras and turns the footage into an animated scene featuring a goofy hero in red and yellow clothes. That character is no other than El Chapulín Colorado, Mexico’s most famous superhero.

El Chapulín Colorado is a character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a legendary writer, actor, and director who had a comedy show in the 1970s, Chespirito. Chapulín is a superhero who appeared multiple times in Chespirito, showing up when someone needed help, only to cause more trouble due to his clumsiness. So, long before superheroes were trending in Hollywood, Bolaños had developed a hilarious superhero parody that would become so famous that it got its own TV show, El Chapulín Colorado. El Chapulín Colorado ran for eight seasons and 260 episodes, and it is, to this day, a highly popular show in Latin American countries.

The second end-credits scene of Blue Beetle shows an animated version of El Chapulín Colorado, introducing the characters’ comic powers. The short animation, in Spanish, explains to the public how the Chapulín is “more agile than a turtle, stronger than a mouse, nobler than a lettuce.” For those who grew up in Latin American countries, it’s a hilarious callback to a TV show we all watched during childhood. For everyone else, it’s an invitation to check on Bolaños’ brilliant slapstick show.

Blue Beetle is now in theaters.