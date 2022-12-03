Brazil’s biggest fan convention is here to kick off the winter holidays with a bang. After going virtual for the last two years, CCXP is celebrating a return to in-person events in São Paulo. With numbers that have grown exponentially since its inception, CCXP is one of the biggest pop culture festivals in the world. Studios from around the globe are showcasing trailers, posters, and teases from the hottest movies and shows coming in 2023.

Between blockbuster releases like November’s Black Adam, and the upcoming Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, DC studios has decided to showcase a superhero you might have overlooked before now: Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle follows Jamie Reyes, a teenager who is gifted superhuman strength, speed, and armor when an alien scarab beetle attaches itself to him. Today in a surprise panel at CCXP, DC gave us our first look at the stunning art from the upcoming film. Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance reporting back from the thrilling panel. The new poster, which was handed out to attendees at the event, focuses on the alien scarab beetle that gives the young hero his powers with shades of blue and pink highlighting its otherworldly appearance. Title art for the film was also revealed at the event in Portuguese.

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is set to play the titular superhero, while Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) is set to play the film’s main villain, Victoria Kord. Hocus Pocus 2 star Belissa Escodobo is set to play Jamie’s sister Miagros Reyes, while Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine has signed on to play Jamie’s love interest Penny. George Lopez will be playing Jamie’s uncle Rudy and Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) is set to play a secondary villain in Carapax the Indestructible Man. What We Do in the Shadows fan-favorite star Harvey Guillén is also set to appear.

How Blue Beetle Got Moved to a Theatrical Release

Blue Beetle was initially intended for a streaming release on HBO Max alongside the controversially cancelled Batgirl movie. However, in late 2021, Warner Bros. made the decision to bump Blue Beetle up for a theatrical release in 2023. Little did audiences know that Batgirl would be getting the chop just a few months later August of 2022. Blue Beetle’s move to theaters likely saved the production from a similar fate as the studio has since made huge strides towards a more cohesive DCU which currently leaves little room for streaming releases.

Blue Beetle is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, and it will be the first Latinx-led superhero film from a major studio. You can catch Jamie Reyes’ big screen debut when Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18, 2023. Check out the new poster down below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

