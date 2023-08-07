The Big Picture Blue Beetle could be DC's potential savior after recent box office failures, with the film being the first to feature a Latino superhero as the lead.

The latest poster for Blue Beetle showcases an Easter egg referencing DC Comics' Big Belly Burger, a popular fast food chain in the DC Universe.

The film follows Jaime Reyes, who becomes the host of an advanced alien scarab and must navigate his new powers while facing off against the villainous Victoria Kord.

While DC has had a very rough 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash bombing at the box office, Blue Beetle looks to be the brand's savior. The film based on the popular young DC hero hits theaters later this month. Because of that, marketing for the film has been in full swing with new TV spots, featurettes, and toys lighting the way for cinema’s first Latino superhero. Now with just under two weeks to go till its release, Blue Beetle’s latest poster features a larger DCU Easter egg.

The new poster in question features Blue Beetle’s alien scarab inside a Big Belly Burger box. For people unfamiliar with DC Comics Big Belly Burger, not too dissimilar to our real world McDonald’s, is a popular fast food chain in the DCU. It has been featured in many comics over the years, but it also was oftentimes referenced in the now iconic CW “Arrowverse”. The fast food chain has made countless appearances on shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl whenever our heroes needed to refuel.

The comic book genre is known for their Easter eggs, so it's great to see Blue Beetle honoring DC’s history even though Big Belly Burger isn’t tied to a specific hero. In the film, it seems like our protagonist Jaime Reyes finds the scarab in a mix-up with the fast food chain. In the previous trailers, Jamie is seen opening up a similar burger box where the scarab then jumps on his face.

Image via DC

What’s Blue Beetle About?

Blue Beetle follows a young man named Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) who is chosen by an advanced alien scarab (Becky G) to become its new host. Jamie is granted a technologically savvy supersuit where he can create any means of attack that comes to mind. Swords, arm cannons, and the deadly list goes on and on. However, the main issue for Jaime, besides the fact that he doesn’t want to be a superhero, is that the scarab has a mind of its own. This is a classic coming-of-age story of Jaime taking control of his destiny while learning to live with his new gifts. That's not going to be easy as the villainous Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) wants it back.

When Does Blue Beetle Release?

Blue Beetle flies into theaters on August 18, 2023. Despite the fact that the film currently isn’t tracking well box office wise, Blue Beetle is still such an important film for so many reasons. Like previously mentioned, this is the first Latino superhero ever to lead to their own film. With the character’s rich history behind it, Blue Beetle doesn’t appear to be wasting its opportunity to shine. You can view the new poster below.