After a shake-up of Kryptonian standards, the dust has finally settled and the DC Filmverse is gearing up for its latest electric release, Blue Beetle. The Xolo Maridueña-led superhero epic is set to see the Cobra Kai star take on the role of Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate whose life is turned upside down when he has his face malled by an alien symbiotic scarab - a clear a sign as any that he has been chosen as its symbiotic host. As well as bestowing him with remarkable powers and enviable superhero armor, it also leaves Jamie with the very real weight of superheroism changing his destiny forever. Ahead of the film's release, Warner Bros. has shared a stunning new poster for the action-packed epic.

The striking image puts Jaime at the heart of the action as his superhero alter-ego. Standing front and center, the Blue Beetle appears supercharged as blue energy brims from the end of each of its tentacles - and his fists. The striking armor features an astonishing body plate that mimics the body of a beetle and a helmet with glowing yellow eyes making for a truly fierce appearance. Despite his exterior being truly superhero worthy, the strapline alludes to the internal struggle Jamie faces with coming to terms with his new fate. It reads: "Jamie Reyes is a superhero whether he likes it or not." This perfectly aligns with what we know about the film so far and it's particularly apparent that Jamie is just a regular teen and far from the type of person that has dreamt about saving the world his whole life. Whilst it certainly looks to play with similar themes, this notion of not really craving the superhero life sits in stark contrast to Marvel's latest Spider-Man offering.

The concept of the young hero grappling with the weight of heroism is not new to the DCU. Previously, the studio has explored this through Shazam!'s Billy Baston, another young person confronted by the reality of what it means to be able to quite literally save the world and have people truly depend on you. However, from what we know thus far, it's clear Jamie will have a family of his own to help him navigate his new path.

Blue Beetle Was Originally Slated for a HBO Max Release

Initially slated for release on HBO Max, Blue Beetle eventually found its way to a theatrical release after all. The film marks the first mainstream Latino superhero film released as part of the DC slate, hence, making its theatrical release all the more pertinent to audiences across the globe. Over the years, there has been a welcomed shift in the diversity of superheroes presented on the silver screen, with MCU's Black Panther cementing its place in history forever for its triumphant spotlight on Black superheroism. The legacy is one that has gone on strong even in the passing of its hero Chadwick Boseman only further highlighting the global necessity for broader representation. Whilst Blue Beetle is ultimately at its core another superhero film, it's impossible to ignore just how integral it is in not only making its mark as the first mainstream Latino superhero film but also opening doors for further diversity in the superhero space.

Blue Beetle electrocutes his way into theaters on August 18.