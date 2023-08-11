The Big Picture Critics are praising Blue Beetle as a refreshing and highly entertaining superhero film that honors Latino culture and family dynamics.

The film is being hailed as a big win for DC, with some critics even calling it their favorite post-Christopher Nolan superhero film.

While some critics find aspects of the film to be silly or childish, overall, they still have positive reactions and highlight the movie's heart and celebration of Latino culture.

The new age of DC on the big screen is nearly here with Blue Beetle. Although originally conceived before James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins and unveiling their ambitions for the future of the DCU, the Xolo Maridueña-led flick will be the first of many films and series to come from their new universe. The scarab-based hero has had quite the journey to release, from lesser-known comic book protagonist to the star of an HBO Max exclusive film, and now theater-bound to help DC get back on track following the failures of The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and Black Adam. Before Jaime Reyes and his family are introduced to the public, critics are sounding off on the comic giant's first Latino-led film.

Blue Beetle picks up with Jaime after college graduation when he returns home to his fictional hometown of Palmera and begins working a dead-end job only for his life to change forever upon coming in contact with the ancient alien artifact known as the Scarab. Finding the young man to be a suitable host, the creature/technology bites into his spine and forms a symbiotic bond, granting him an exosuit with remarkable powers built to shield him from any threat. Whether he likes it or not, he embraces his newfound abilities and dons the moniker of Blue Beetle. At the heart of this story is a tight-knit family dynamic with Damian Alcazar, Elpidia Carrillo, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, and Adriana Barraza playing Jaime's loved ones who support him in his journey to become a force for good in the world.

Director Angel Manuel Soto gets his first-ever crack at helming a superhero film with Blue Beetle, featuring Maridueña in his first-ever big screen appearance after dazzling in his time as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Although the SAG-AFTRA strike prevented him from promoting the film himself, he delivered a heartfelt message over social media praising the film, the cast, and their "shepherd" Soto for his work behind the camera. He'll be put to the test by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon who also couldn't gush enough about playing the main villain Victoria Kord alongside her bodyguard Conrad Carapax played by Raoul Max Trujillo. Bruna Marquezine and Harvey Guillén round out the star-studded group with Becky G also aboard as the voice of Khaji-Da who embodies the Scarab.

Collider's Steve Weintraub praised Blue Beetle for how it focused on a tight-knit family and Latino culture. Like other critics, he also noted that it was "extremely funny."

What Are Critics Saying About Blue Beetle?

Image via WB

While only a handful of critics have had the chance to see Blue Beetle, those who have already seen the next big superhero flick took to social media to share their first reactions—which seemed to be largely positive, despite DC's recent shaky releases. Some are even hailing it as their favorite post-Christopher Nolan superhero film, which is pretty high praise.

Others noted how much the film meant to them due to representation, as Blue Beetle marks the first live-action superhero to fully embrace Latino culture.

There were some who pointed out that the film is often "too silly" and "childish," though they were still largely positive about it. That silly humor seemed to work for other critics, however.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18. Check out the trailer below.