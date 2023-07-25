The Big Picture Blue Beetle has overcome numerous obstacles and has a long history leading up to its big-screen debut, making it a survivor in the world of superheroes.

The film's timing is perfect for increased diversity representation, with a Latino lead in a standalone superhero film, appealing to an underserved community.

Blue Beetle's straightforward storyline and lack of complex universe connections make it accessible to casual viewers, offering a refreshing change from other recent superhero releases.

Come August, a new superhero film will strive to do what The Flash couldn't: revive DC Comics on film. The odds are stacked against it. It features a character the public doesn't know well, following a lame duck film, the aforementioned The Flash, with characters the public does know well. It's arriving before Superman: Legacy, which James Gunn insists is ground zero for his DCU, so its relevance is up for debate. It's opening on a weekend with little to challenge it, but that certainly didn't help Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, Blue Beetle just might be able to do it.

'Blue Beetle' Is a Survivor

Sure, it seems to be an almost insurmountable task, but Blue Beetle is nothing if not a survivor. Blue Beetle has had a long, tough battle to get to the big screen, and certainly much longer than most people recognize. The character himself was introduced to the world in 1940 by Fox Comics, which was acquired by Charlton Comics. Charlton Comics, in turn, was acquired by DC, who brought Blue Beetle, The Question, Peacemaker, and more into the fold during the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The CW had plans for a Blue Beetle TV series back in 2010, which never came to fruition, but he did make an appearance in one episode of the final season of Smallville, played by actor Jaren Brandt Bartlett.

Talk of a feature film began as early as 2013, meaning any plans the CW may have had regarding the hero were quashed, thanks to Warner Bros. questionable policy to keep the heroes of the DCEU away from their television properties. It didn't, however, prevent Blue Beetle from joining the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Young Justice. Things heated back up on the film front for the plucky blue hero in 2018, when it was one of a few DC projects, including Batgirl and Wonder Twins announced for release on HBO Max exclusively. Then came 2022, and those projects were canceled outright. Except for one. Not only did Blue Beetle survive the great purge, it was elevated to theatrical release.

'Blue Beetle' Has Legitimate Reasons for Optimism

Survival of the fittest aside, Blue Beetle has a number of elements working in its favor. It is the first live-action superhero film with a Latino lead. Not as part of a team, not as a secondary hero, not comic relief, not as a diversity checkmark. Blue Beetle is the guy, and actor Xolo Maridueña appears to be ready to take that mantle on. It's fair, arguably, to say that the Latino community has been largely underserved as far as major tentpole superhero films are concerned. With the call for diversity stronger now than at any other time in history, the timing couldn't be better for the character. And because the character's roots are already in the Latin community, the racial criticisms of yet another character being "woke-washed" shouldn't (and, sadly, "shouldn't" is the key word here) be nearly as widespread as the recent backlash against Latina actress Rachel Zegler for playing Snow White in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Disney classic.

Blue Beetle also has a few cards up its sleeve that frees it from elements that have largely hindered other recent superhero film releases. First of all, it's a straight-forward superhero flick. White hat vs. black hats. There are no multiverses, no quantum realms, no skewed timelines. These days, that simplification bears a lot of importance. It's one of the reasons that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was so successful. It didn't reference the MCU Multiverse, but instead told a self-contained story that focused on the here and now of the characters fans have come to love. Likewise, the casual movie fan doesn't have to play catch up on the events of multiple other movies and television series to understand what's going on. To understand the storyline to the upcoming MCU release The Marvels, a viewer would need to have seen, at the very least, two Disney+ series and the Captain Marvel movie. And that's only assuming there aren't other references to the larger MCU community, although it seems likely that the events of Secret Invasion somehow play into it as well. The casual fan can simply waltz in to see Blue Beetle without knowing a damn thing.

'Blue Beetle' May Play a Bigger Part Going Forward Than Expected

Blue Beetle simply feels and looks different, but by the same token also looks like a lot of fun. "Fun" isn't typically an adjective associated with a DC film, so it's a welcome change of pace from the usual. There is one more unexpected factor that may play a big role in determining the success of Blue Beetle. It appears that, despite what has been said previously, that the film is indeed a part of Gunn's DCU vision, as confirmed recently by director Angel Manuel Soto. It actually makes perfect sense. In the comics, Blue Beetle and Booster Gold, a fellow DC hero, are very close friends. A Booster Gold series was among one of the projects announced in January by Gunn and Peter Safran that would be part of their plan for the DCU. While it could certainly be purely circumstantial, it would seem to be an opportunity too perfect to pass up. Whether that means the character is introduced in the film before making his appearance on Max is unknown, but possible, especially given Gunn's intention of crafting a DCU that eschews Warner Bros. previous mantra of keeping movie and television properties separate.

So, Blue Beetle, while the fate of the DCU doesn't necessarily rest solely on your shoulders, a home run at this point would do wonders for its future, and you're next up to bat. Knock it out of the park, as you've proved time and again you're capable of, and become a major player in the DCU going forward.