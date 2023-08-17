Blue Beetle has had an exciting pre-release life. The movie has a lot going for it as it not only escaped a planned streaming-only release and the shake-up at HBO and DC, but has also been confirmed to be part of the new James Gunn-led DCU! This looks like a fantastic film and one the studio strongly believes in. After seeing the latest Blue Beetle trailer, we’re even more excited for this film’s August 18th release. Seeing Blue Beetle’s amazing powers definitely made us want to learn more about the hero and his world. We're especially intrigued by the Scarab, the symbiote that attaches to Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes.

Voiced by singer and actress Becky G, the Scarab, which goes by Khaji Da, not only gives Blue Beetle his power but also serves as the artifact that the villainous forces in the movie are trying to obtain. We can’t blame them though, considering the powers the Scarab can grant its host!

Blue Beetle Release Date 2023-08-18 Director Angel Manuel Soto Cast Xolo Mariduena, Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillen, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

Blue Beetle’s Comic History

Image via DC Comics

While the comic character Blue Beetle has been around since the 30s, it wasn’t until the 1960s that his powers were linked to a scarab at all. In early versions of the character Blue Beetle was powered by a special vitamin. In the 1960s, the origin was changed to having Dan Garrett, an archaeologist, find a sacred Egyptian scarab artifact. This granted him powers when he said the magic words Kaji Dah. (Egypt and Egyptology were very trendy at the time, thanks in part to the success of the Elizabeth Taylor film Cleopatra.) Amulets made in the shape of scarab beetles are a common artifact found at ancient Egyptian sites.

By the late 60s, Ted Kord had taken over the mantle of Blue Beetle. (Yes, Kord as in the last name of Susan Sarandon and Bruna Marquezine’s characters in the Blue Beetle film.) In the comics, Ted Kord’s Blue Beetle was primarily an inventor who did not use the Scarab though. It wasn’t until 2006 that Jaime Reyes became the Blue Beetle, with Khaji Da referring to the Scarab’s serial number or personal name instead of a magical phrase.

The Blue Beetle property has belonged to more than a few different companies during its long history, starting at Fox Comics, then Charlton, and eventually being purchased by DC in 1983. Watchmen fans might notice more than a few similarities between Ted Kord’s iteration of Blue Beetle and Owlman, as the initial plan for Alan Moore’s Watchmen had been to use the Charlton comics characters which DC had recently acquired. Watchmen ended up being reworked with original characters, as DC would never have been able to use the characters they acquired from Charlton in the larger universe otherwise.

Related: 'Blue Beetle' Review: DC's Latest Trades Big Scope for Smaller Stakes

So How Does the Scarab Work?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The newer retcons of the Scarab explain it as a piece of living alien biotechnology. The Scarab chooses a host and then grants them incredible powers, whether the host likes it or not. The Scarab also is under no obligation to do what the host wants, though it does always attempt to protect the host. Khaji Da is a symbiote similar to classic Marvel symbiotes like Carnage and Venom. However, unlike Venom, which generally appears as a dark liquid goo when not bonded to a host, the Scarab appears as a beetle amulet until picked up by the right host. When activated by the chosen host, the Scarab then bonds to their spine, much to the horror of Jaime and his family.

While in earlier comics, the Scarab is shown as purely helpful, most of the more recent properties have retconned the Scarab as a significantly more threatening force and a tool of a violent alien species called the Reach. If the Scarab had chosen someone other than Jaime they would have almost certainly ended up helping the Reach with their slow infiltration and colonization of Earth. Fans of the cartoon series Young Justice might remember there being at least one possible future where Khaji Da and Jaime subjugate Earth under the direction of the Reach.

Related: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Angel Manuel Soto on DC Easter Eggs and the Importance of Hiring Mexican Actors

What Powers Does the Scarab Have?

The Scarab bonds to its host and provides them with advanced armor that can hold up to almost any threat. That exoskeleton armor looks amazing in the trailer and stylish promotional images we’ve seen so far. The crackling electricity, strange pincers, and other appendages that grow from Jaime’s back make us fascinated to see how he’ll use the suit.

As we saw in the trailers, the Scarab also has “an arsenal at [its] disposal,” and whatever Jaime can imagine, it can create. With the host’s imagination being the primary limiting factor for the Scarab, we’re looking forward to seeing how Jaime uses this power. The Scarab can also allow its host to breathe and fly in space. The trailer shows Blue Beetle easily cutting a bus in half, flying, and welding a massive sword, all thanks to Khaji Da. These feats all correspond to powers we know Blue Beetle has in the comics as well, with the symbiote also able to enhance Jaime’s strength, speed, and healing ability. Other impressive powers from the comics that we hope make their way to the big screen include the ability to control technology and something called “Scarab Sight'' which allows Jaime to see different dimensions and view things and people that would otherwise be invisible.

The Scarab’s evolution from a magical artifact to a morally questionable alien symbiote was long. We’re looking forward to seeing the upcoming Blue Beetle film put its own spin on Khaji Da. Jaime’s origin story looks like a great jumping-in point for anyone curious about checking out DC’s films since this movie shouldn’t require any knowledge of earlier films, and it is part of the same universe as the films made under James Gunn that will start making their way to theaters next. Blue Beetle’s fantastic cast and crew and jaw-dropping trailers have us counting the days until August 18th.