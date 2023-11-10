The Big Picture Blue Beetle, one of the final films in the current iteration of the DC Extended Universe, will be available for streaming on Max on November 17.

Despite not performing well at the box office, Blue Beetle introduced a character that could be important for the future of the shared universe.

Audiences may respond better to Blue Beetle when it's available to watch at home, similar to how Encanto found new life through streaming after a poor reception in theaters.

Blue Beetle, one of the final films in the current iteration of the DC Extended Universe, will be available for streaming on Max starting on November 17. Ángel Manuel Soto's superhero origin story premiered in theaters back in August, and while it didn't perform at the box office like the studio would've wanted it to, it managed to introduce a character who might be vital for the next iteration of this shared universe. When it comes to the future of the brand, it's hard to predict who might be coming back into a role in unexpected ways.

In the movie, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a college graduate looking for his first job. His family doesn't find itself in a very comfortable situation, and he wants to do anything he can to help. After an awkward job interview at Kord Industries presents itself to him, Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine) gives him an ancient device from outer space which happens to like him enough to attach itself to him. The new suit would give Jaime extraordinary abilities, effectively turning him into a hero meant to fight Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) before she can continue to harm the world with the technology her company develops.

After the release of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash, Warner Bros. needed a superhero blockbuster to step up at the global box office. Unfortunately, Blue Beetle couldn't turn out to be the hit the company expected, but it can always find new life when it comes to streaming. In 2021, Encanto received a poor reception when it premiered on the big screen, only for its streaming debut to allow it to become a relevant addition to pop culture. It remains to be seen if audiences will respond to Blue Beetle better when it's available to watch at home.

Is 'Blue Beetle' Coming Back to the Big Screen?

Close

With the movie only earning $129 million at the worldwide box office, it would be easy to assume that viewers have seen the last of Xolo Maridueña's hero. But earlier this year, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to supervise the brand's future plans, with Gunn stating that Maridueña's version of Jaime Reyes is very likely returning for more adventures in their version of the DC Universe. The new franchise will be introduced in a television series next year, before making a statement on the big screen with the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Blue Beetle will be available for streaming on Max on November 17.