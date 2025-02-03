2025 is the year that DC gets a rebirth on the silver screen. At this point, we all know that the shared universe strategy wasn't handled in the best way by Warner Bros., but it doesn't mean that all movies in the franchise were bad, and every hero from it is now expendable. When the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) was close to wrapping up in 2023, Blue Beetle was one of the last superhero entries to make it to cinemas, and audiences responded well to it. If you missed it or want to give it a re-watch, the movie is available to stream for free on Tubi this month.

Blue Beetle tells the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a young man who recently graduated from college and is now frustrated with the low-level job he's got. His life changes when a super-powered alien Scarab attaches itself to him and makes him a superhero with an Iron Man-like suit. The movie also stars Adriana Barraza (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Dámian Alcázar (Acapulco), Bruna Marquezine (Bia & Victor: Love of My Life), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez), Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) and Susan Sarandon (The Six Triple Eight).

The performance of Blue Beetle at the box office was a good one when you consider that he was a mostly unknown character whose story managed to rake in over $130 million worldwide. However, this isn't a huge number when you factor in that its production carries a reported $100 million budget. The movie did manage to please critics, though. Out of the four DC movies released in theaters in 2023, Blue Beetle was the highest-rated with a 79% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans liked it even better, with the movie landing a pretty high 91% score on the Popcornmeter.

'Blue Beetle' Knew That Less Is More

In Collider's review, Ross Bonaime wrote that Blue Beetle "feels like a breath of fresh air." The movie celebrates Latin culture and favors lower stakes — a departure from most DC movies. Bonaime also noted that what makes Blue Beetle stand out is "is the attention paid to the family as a team." It's not common in superhero movies for a whole family to get involved in the main storyline, but this happens in Blue Beetle.

The biggest problem that Blue Beetle faced was that it was released at a moment when fans considered the DC universe pretty much dead on arrival and were already looking to the new DCU crafted by James Gunn. So, for now, the fate of the character is a bit up in the air, even though an animated sequel is already in the works.

You can stream Blue Beetle for free on Tubi. Check out the trailer below: