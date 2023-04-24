Blue Beetle is one of the DC projects that has fans’ attention, as the movie will introduce Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes aka the Blue Beetle, in the studio’s first Latinx-led superhero film. Initially, planned as a straight-to-HBO Max release alongside now canceled Batgirl movie, the studio decided to bump the feature for a theatrical release ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU re-launch cohesive. The first trailer has hyped up fans of the character and casual onlookers alike, and now we have a good look at the Blue Beetle suit.

Collider’s own Steven Weintraub is at Las Vegas' CinemaCon where the suit is on display, and it looks majestic, to say the least. The new suit is source accurate with its impressive design in hues of blue and black. A closer look gives away the incredible attention to detail that runs through the arms and torso of the suit, the design is quite sleek and the beetle at the back and the helmet look right out of the comic.

What Is Blue Beetle About?

The upcoming feature helmed by Angel Manuel Soto will follow Jaime, who returns home from college full of aspirations but finds that home is not quite the same as he left it. When he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology — the Scarab, which chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host — he is bestowed with an incredible suit and a purpose. Like the Green Lantern, Blue Beetle’s mythos runs back to the Golden Age of comics and there have been a couple of iterations of the character created by Keith Giffen, Cully Hamner, and John Rogers.

Soto directs from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The initial trailer gives us a good taste of the origin story we’re about to witness as we see Jamie transforming into the Blue Beetle in front of his family. The trailer also introduced Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, the big bad of the feature, who looks like to be a corporate antagonist in a similar vein to Lex Luthor.

The movie features Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Jaime's mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Jaime's love interest, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Rudy, Jaime's uncle. Additionally, Belissa Escobedo portrays Milagro Reyes, Jaime's younger sister, and Harvey Guillén portrays Dr. Sanchez.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18. You can check out the new images down below:

