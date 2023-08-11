The Big Picture Susan Sarandon portrays Victoria Kord, a villainous businesswoman and CEO of Kord Industries, in the upcoming live-action Blue Beetle film.

Victoria Kord likely staged a hostile takeover of Kord Industries from her brother Ted Kord, the former Blue Beetle. This may explain why Victoria's niece, Jenny Kord, gives the Scarab to Jaime Reyes for safekeeping, as she wants to keep it out of her aunt's hands.

Victoria Kord in the comics has more altruistic goals.

The year of DC Universe movies is not over yet, with Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom still to come from Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the villains of DC's upcoming Blue Beetle film is Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, who portrays Victoria Kord, the nefarious CEO of Kord Industries. Interestingly, Sarandon's Kord was created as an original character for the new live-action feature, though the character first debuted in comic book format. It’s time to take a look at the brief history of Victoria Kord and how it might pertain to her first live-action film appearance.

Who Is Victoria Kord in DC's 'Blue Beetle' Movie?

From what we know so far, Sarandon’s version of Victoria Kord is a villainous businesswoman and member of the Kord family. She’s the CEO of Kord Industries and appears to have less-than-pure intentions for the Khaji-Da Scarab (Becky G), which is an ancient piece of biotechnology she wishes to control. During the film, Victoria's niece Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), steals the Scarab and gives it to an old acquaintance Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) for safekeeping, telling him to guard it with his life. Reyes opens the box containing the Scarab and unwittingly activates the device, bonding with it to become the new superhero of Palmera City, Blue Beetle.

However, while Reyes bonds with the Scarab, Victoria Kord very much wants it back for her own purposes. She likely wants to weaponize or control the Scarab to sell its secrets to the highest bidder, create powerful weapons to sell to unsavory parties, or maybe she just wants the Scarab's power for herself, but at this point it's all mere speculation. As she says in the trailer, "The Scarab chose you, but it belongs to me." She also employs soldier and war veteran Conrad Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo), who is a highly-armed cyborg known as Carapax the Indestructible Man, to pursue Reyes and fight him. Carapax likely acts as Victoria’s right hand and muscle throughout the film.

One can surmise that Victoria Kord probably staged some sort of hostile takeover of Kord Industries from her more benevolent brother, Ted Kord. Ted Kord is best known to fans in the comics as the second Blue Beetle, a beloved superhero and former member of the Justice League. With Victoria in charge, it makes sense that Ted’s daughter would want to keep the Scarab out of the hands of her malevolent aunt to honor what she believes to be her father’s wishes. While there have been rumors, we don’t know all the details of Ted Kord's role or status in Blue Beetle, so some of that will have to wait until the film’s release.

Based on Sarandon's comments about her role in the upcoming film, Victoria Kord looks to be a cold, ruthless businesswoman. Sarandon noted to Entertainment Weekly that the character embodies "the theme of imperialism in the name of democracy." Additionally, Victoria resents that their father chose Ted to inherit the family business since she dedicated her life to Kord Industries. Sarandon also stated to EW, "On top of that, the son is very irresponsible and basically destroys the fortune that has been built, and then just disappears, leaving her to put the business to sleep. Then she builds it back, but with great resentment because she's been passed over." This suggests that Ted invested a significant sum of the family's fortune into his superhero activities as the Blue Beetle.

Victoria Kord First Debuted in the DC Comic 'Blue Beetle: Graduation Day'

Victoria Kord is a brand-new character who was originally created for the live-action Blue Beetle adaptation. However, she first appeared in DC Comics in the second issue of the recent limited series Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, published on December 27, 2022. Much like the movie, Victoria is introduced as the older sister of Ted Kord, who is now alive as part of the DC Rebirth continuity and still the superhero known as the Blue Beetle. DC Rebirth was DC's latest comic relaunch that took place in 2016. Under this new reset, Ted Kord is alive and active as the Blue Beetle again, as it appears his murder by Maxwell Lord from the pre-New 52 continuity never took place. He later becomes a friend and mentor to Jaime Reyes, who seeks Ted's help after bonding with the Scarab.

In her formal comic introduction, Victoria presents herself as the seemingly benevolent CEO of Kord Industries, outwardly supportive of Ted's role as a well-known superhero. The situation takes a turn when Dynastes, another individual empowered by a Scarab, launches an attack on Reyes at a Kord Industries facility. During the confrontation, Jaime manages to overcome Dynastes and unveil her true identity as school teacher Xiomara Erazo. Victoria takes Erazo captive within her laboratory, driven by a desire to uncover the secrets behind Erazo's own Scarab. Erazo asserts that her pursuit is aimed at safeguarding the world by seeking out the possessor of the Khaji-Da Scarab, Jaime Reyes. We eventually learn of two different species of Scarab, one from a benevolent alien species known as the Horizon, and the other from a more sinister, conquering race known as the Reach. The Reach sent Jaime Reyes' Scarab, Khaji-Da, to Earth to subjugate it. Meanwhile, the Horizon aliens created green and yellow Scarabs to seek out and destroy the Khaji-Da Scarab and its host.

Though the comic version of Victoria Kord appears to have a keen interest in the Scarabs and other alien technology, she never makes the transition to full-blown villaindom in the miniseries. During the middle of the storyline, Jaime assists a fellow metahuman teen with breaking into Kord Industries and stealing a bag that Victoria bought on the black market. The break-in inadvertently frees Dynastes from the lab, alerting the Kord siblings and angering Victoria. When Reyes tries to question the absconded tech Victoria is keeping in her lab, Victoria justifies buying the dangerous technology by promising to keep it safe and out of more nefarious hands.

During the climax, Victoria helps her brother and Reyes as the latter seeks to make peace with Dynastes. The Horizon believed Reyes' Scarab was sent to subjugate Earth by the Reach, however, Reyes explains he taught Khaji-Da compassion and made it a protector of Earth. Thanks to Jaime's intervention, along with some well-placed assistance from Ted and Victoria, he's able to make peace with the other Beetle hosts and prevent an all-out war between the Beetles and the Justice League. Because the newly arrived Horizon have lost their home, Reyes suggests that they should be allowed to stay in Palmera City. Victoria personally volunteers to help the alien refugees and find a means to relocate them. For now, Victoria appears to be acting altruistically on the side of Kord Industries, her brother, Jaime Reyes, and the Justice League; but she might have ulterior motives.

Will Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Kord Be an Ally or Enemy?

It appears DC is taking a slow-burn approach with Victoria's comic book counterpart, as she seems capable of eventually becoming a ruthless, evil businesswoman in the vein of Lex Luthor. Her keen interest in alien technology remains a red flag, so it would not be surprising if Victoria succumbs to the allure of power granted by alien technology and tries to possess it herself, fully transforming into a villain and threat to Reyes in the process.

The upcoming live-action film takes a harder stance, with Sarandon portraying a darker, more malevolent version of Victoria. In the comics, Victoria is completely aware of her brother's activities as a superhero and passively approves of them. However, in the film, it looks like she resents her brother for inheriting their family's company and possibly squandering their fortune in the name of funding his superhero alter-ego. It's not yet clear if the movie version of Victoria Kord is aware her brother was the previous Blue Beetle before Reyes assumed the identity after bonding with the Scarab. What both versions of Victoria have in common is a keen interest in the Khaji-Da Scarab, but the film version of Victoria is all about exploiting the Scarab for what she claims will make the world a better place. Following her brief run in the Blue Beetle: Graduation Day limited series, Susan Sarandon will portray Victoria Kord as she makes her live-action debut in the Blue Beetle movie, which arrives in theaters on August 18.