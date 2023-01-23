"[T]o be in a comic book and to be the bad guy, that was great."

Despite the recent upheaval at Warner Bros., particularly where their DC films are concerned, things are going very well for the upcoming superhero film Blue Beetle. They recently showcased the film at Brazil's massive CCXP fan convention, where they debuted a brand-new poster to a stadium packed with eager spectators.

The film stars Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as the titular Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes, who gets his superpowers when an alien scarab attaches itself to him, granting him superstrength, speed and armor. The film will also star Belissa Escodobo as Jamie's sister Milagro, Bruna Marquezine as his love interest Penny, and George Lopez as his uncle Rudy. Also appearing in the film are Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man and Harvey Guillén in a mystery role.

Of course, there is no superhero without their supervillain, and in Blue Beetle that comes in the form of Susan Sarandon's Victoria Kord. During an interview with Collider's own Arezou Amin, Sarandon was asked what she was most excited for fans to see in the film, to which she replied:

"My God, to be in a comic book and to be the bad guy, that was great. And I had great outfits, and I wanted to be a little bit more androgynous, but that scared them. So I'm a little bit more gentle, but that was really a fun thing too. That young director, Angel [Manuel Soto], was fabulous. And I mean, we're gushing a lot. It sounds phony, but really, I love the enormity of it. His whole family is Mexican and they're all Mexican actors, and my henchman is Native American. So it was pretty unusual. It's the first superhero movie that stars a Latino, so that's pretty special, and he's great. The kid's great."

The film is already notable for being the first Latinx-led DC comics film, but according to earlier comments from Sarandon, it seems like the film is also breaking other barriers. Based on comments made to Jimmy Fallon, it sounds like the film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto with a script from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, will be entirely in Spanish with subtitles.

