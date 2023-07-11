Blue Beetle is a reluctant hero in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming DC movie! We are about a month away from meeting the new superhero DC. The movie sees Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes aka the Blue Beetle and tells the tale of a student-turned-superhero when Jamie is chosen by the mysterious alien Scarab. Warner Bros has released a new trailer for its next offering which is one of the final DC films to hit theaters before James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters timeline kicks off the DCU.

The trailer sees Jamie taking his first flight and takes us back to the events that led him to be chosen by the Scarab. As we see the new hero coming to terms with his powers and his new suit, the moment feels quite like Iron Man or Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man discovering their powers for the first time. The trailer also elaborates on the intentions of Susan Sarandon’s villainous character Victoria Kord. The new footage makes the world of Blue Beetle feel fresh and nostalgic at the same time.

What to Expect From Blue Beetle?

The upcoming movie helmed by Angel Manuel Soto will see Jaime return home from college to find that home is not quite the same since he last remembered. When he finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology — the Scarab — it chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host and bestows him with an incredible suit and a purpose. Blue Beetle’s mythos runs back to the Golden Age of comics and there have been a handful of iterations of the character but this will be his first time in live-action. After The Flash, Shazam 2, and Black Adam failed to garner fans’ attention due to several reasons at the box office, it’ll be crucial for Blue Beetle to garner some favor from fans and critics.

Blue Beetle features Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Jaime's mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Jaime's love interest, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Rudy, Jaime's uncle. Additionally, Belissa Escobedo portrays Milagro Reyes, Jaime's younger sister, and Harvey Guillén portrays Dr. Sanchez.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18. You can check out the new trailer down below: