The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery aims to revitalize its superhero slate with Blue Beetle, the first Latinx hero in the DC roster, played by Xolo Maridueña.

In a newly released clip, Jaime Reyes, the titular hero, must activate his new superpowers with the help of loved ones.

Blue Beetle is a crucial film for Warner Bros. Discovery, as previous superhero movies have underperformed this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery has already mapped out plans as to how it intends to move forward with the superhero division of its entertainment empire. Helming those affairs and steering the DC Universe ship will be James Gunn and Peter Safran, but before the Gunn-led Gods and Monster era takes center stage, WBD will introduce its first Latinx hero to the DC roster. When Blue Beetle premieres in theaters later this month, the film will star Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as the titular hero. Ahead of its premiere, a new trailer has been released that sees the young hero make a daring move to force out the dormant scarab within him.

When Blue Beetle takes the stage, we will be introduced to the life of Jaime Reyes who has returned home from college to see that things are not what they used to be. With many superheroes, their identity usually remains a mystery to many in their lives including their closest kin, however, for Jaime who is chosen to carry all the powers of the ancient Scarab, the case is different. As seen in the new clip, Jaime's quest to activate his new superpowers is not one that he embarks on alone, the titular hero is surrounded by loved ones, but that does not stop him from taking a literal leap of faith into his destiny. Blue Beetle will see Jaime team up with his new symbiotic partner and battle evil forces that wish to possess the alien technology.

Changing DC's Box Office Adventure for 2023

Blue Beetle is a very important step for Warner Bros. Discovery and the DC superhero roster. The superhero division has taken its fair share of hits in 2023, with the duo of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash making a less than impressive outing at the box office. While Black Adam had a fairly decent outing compared to the previous two, none of the studio's offerings from this arm has managed to hold the attention of audiences as hoped. In that vein, marketing has been pushed well in the hopes that the young DC hero, who has a lot riding on his shoulders succeeds.

The cast hoping to change DC's box office fate alongside Maridueña for the upcoming superhero feature includes Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes, Adriana Barraza as Nana, and Gabriella Ortiz as Letty. Others include Damian Alcazar and Elpidia Carrillo as Jamie's parents, and actress/musician Becky G as the voice for Khaji-Da. The upcoming superhero film will be helmed by director Angel Manuel Soto.

Blue Beetle is scheduled to be released on August 18. In the meantime, watch the clip below: