Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Blue Beetle.Having an extra-terrestrial AI grant you a near-impervious suit of armor means that not many villains in the DC Universe can go toe to toe with the Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). That said, there have been a couple of bad guys who have proven themselves as Jaime Reyes' equal in combat, and you'll be hard-pressed to find one older and more prolific as the dreaded Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo). Also known by his nickname of "The Indestructible Man," Carapax is one of the Blue Beetle's most recognizable and prolific enemies.

Armed to the teeth with a practically indestructible robot body, Carapax is not only able to go toe to toe with several people who have taken on the Blue Beetle mantle but also some of DC's A-List household names as well. The character's adaptation in the Blue Beetle film stays true to the character's ferocity and formidable nature. Still, director Angel Manuel Soto does make a few notable changes to how his powers work and his origins. To learn the comics history of Carapax and how he factors into DC's latest feature film, here is the complete history of Carapax.

RELATED: 'Blue Beetle' Review: DC's Latest Trades Big Scope for Smaller Stakes

Carapax Has Tangled with Multiple Blue Beetles in the Comics

Image via DC Comics

Carapax first appeared in the main continuity of DC's New Earth timeline, in the Blue Beetle's first ever comic. Before becoming a technologically advanced supervillain, Conrad Carapax was a vain and selfish archaeologist who was constantly looking for the next significant discovery by any means necessary. This put him at occasional odds with fellow archaeologist Dan Garrett, who beat Carapax to a monumental discovery when he uncovered the Scarab. This extra-terrestrial device grants the Blue Beetle his many abilities and officially made Garett the first ever human to become the superhero.

Though this seems like the perfect setup to make Garrett's incarnation of the Blue Beetle the ultimate enemy of Carapax, he actually would primarily face another person who went by Blue Beetle instead. That of course, would be Theodor "Ted" Kord — the second person to take on the title of the Blue Beetle. Unlike his predecessor, Garrett, Ted does not have the power of the Scarab and instead uses his company's resources and influences to develop advanced equipment for himself to fight crime.

Following the death of Dan Garrett, who, in a tragic twist, was murdered by Ted Kord's deranged uncle, Jarvis Kord, Carapax saw an opportunity to find more mysterious artifacts for himself. His first stop was the island where Dan Garrett has allegedly died, being the base of Jarvis Kord and his various technological monstrosities. One such invention from Jarvis Kord was a gargantuan red robot, which Carapax took a keen interest in almost instantly. Perhaps he was a bit too bold, because when he starts fiddling around with the defunct and damaged equipment, Carapax is lethally electrocuted, and his lifeless human body collapses to the floor. However, Carapax's mind didn't die — it was transferred into the robot's mainframe.

Thus, Conrad Carapax officially became the Indestructible Man. This suit of armor that Jarvis Kord designed may have been old, but it was still a formidable opponent with superior strength and energy absorption abilities. The robot's armor was strong enough to repel even the strongest metahumans. Still, in the rare event that Carapax's robot body is damaged, it wouldn't do much to hurt him as his mind is still within the robot's brain. Facing the robot on his uncle's island was quite a predicament for Ted Kord. Not only is this a machine so powerful that not even the Scarab could defeat it, but it also raises some memories in the second Blue Beetle about the death of his close friend, Dan Garrett. Thankfully, Ted finds a unique way to dispose of Carapax, hurling the several ton robot into the ocean's depths.

Being a comic book character, nobody ever really stays dead, and Carapax would one day return to seek vengeance on Ted Kord. Not only would he face his old enemy on more than a few occasions, but Carapax would also get the chance to fight some of DC's most famous heroes, even Superman himself. It was also only a matter of time before Carapax would meet the third and arguably most popular Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, making him one of the few DC Universe villains to tangle with the first, second, and third incarnations of the Blue Beetle.

Carapax is a Cyborg Who Finds Redemption in 'Blue Beetle'

Image via DC Studios

The Carapax we meet in the Blue Beetle film differs from the one in the comics. Though he retains a lot of the same physical characteristics and powers from the character, Raul Max Tujillo's adaptation of Carapax is more than a one-dimensional bad guy. The vast majority of his screen time may be spent as a ruthless henchman, but the seeds of redemption are planted rather early.

The Carapax we meet in the DC film is not an archaeologist but is top lieutenant of evil KORD Industries CEO, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). He's also not a full robot in this version but a wounded combat veteran with several cybernetic enhancements, such as a robotic arm and leg. In addition to being Victoria's bodyguard, Carapax is her lead guinea pig, the first test subject for the OMAC. This exoskeleton implant is a more primitive version of the Scarab. Still, while Carapax puts up a fight against Jaime once the boy gets the Scarab, the OMAC is still powerless against the extra-terrestrial weaponry.

That changes when Victoria extracts enough data from the imprisoned Jaime and transfers it into Carapax's OMAC, officially upgrading him into the Indestructible Man. The following fight between the Blue Beetle and the Indestructible Man is one for the ages, with Jaime quickly getting the upper hand after Carapax almost kills Uncle Rudy (George Lopez). The Scarab stops Jaime, and shows him Carapax's memories, giving him a whole new perspective.

It turns out, Carapax has spent his entire life as a soldier, being forced into combat as a child. The traumatic experience is enough to turn anyone into the jaded veteran we see in the film, but it gets even worse. Carapax was helpless as he watched his own mother become consumed in a napalm attack, which was dropped by none other than KORD Industries. With Jaime sparring his life, Carapax returns the favor by overloading his suit and blowing up Victoria Kord and her island to prevent people like him from becoming unwitting soldiers.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.