Now that DC's cinematic universe is about to start over and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle is set to be a part of it, it’s time to hear from the actor himself what he expects from Blue Beetle 2. In an interview with Collider's Michael Thomas, Maridueña talked about how the evolution of Jaime and Khaji-Da’s relationship is something that he’s eager to see onscreen, as well as the alien villains known as The Reach.

During the interview, Maridueña had no problem hashing out the possible directions that Blue Beetle 2 could go. Even though the blockbuster actor was excited to talk about The Reach, he admitted that it might be a little too early for a character that’s still establishing its mythology to dive into that. He was also excited to talk about a fun Young Justice dynamic:

"I mean, I don't know if it's too soon to do the Reach. The Reach feels like big, big, big boss. But I just want to see where Khaji and Jaime's relationship goes. We spent this whole movie with Khaji as kind of like AI Khaji because they're not synced up yet. To see them down the line once they're… That was my favorite thing watching ‘Young Justice’ was seeing that rapport there and seeing like, yo, they get along sometimes, they don't other times."

Xolo Maridueña Will Continue On as 'Blue Beetle,' But Not Much Else Is Known

In the comics, The Reach originally popped up in Blue Beetle stories, but they ended up crossing over to the Green Lantern Corps stories. As for Khaji-Da, Blue Beetle director Soto echoed Maridueña's thoughts to Collider about how he sees the first movie as the first stage of the relationship between the AI and Jaime Reyes, and that there’s a lot more places for their dynamic to go.

Even though Maridueña is probably right about The Reach, if that’s the direction that DCU head James Gunn and Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto want to take the franchise, we’d probably get some hints in the sequel. Of course, it all depends on Blue Beetle 2 getting greenlit by Warner Bros. We also still have to know exactly how this new universe of superheroes will play out, and what does this mean for the DC heroes we’ve come to know in the past years.

Aside from Maridueña, the Blue Beetle cast also features Bruna Marquezine (Maldives), Damián Alcázar (Acapulco), George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez), Adriana Barraza (Babel), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), Susan Sarandon (Monarch) and Becky G (Power Rangers) as the voice of Khaji-Da. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

