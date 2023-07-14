Whilst all classic superhero films have their respective places in the hearts of comic book fans globally, there is something to be said for fresh origin stories that boast a realm of exciting endless possibilities. In recent years, we've seen a string of powerhouse origin films including Black Panther and Black Adam. As well as exploring new tales, both films were also celebrated for embracing a long-overdue diversity of heroes. Next up in the line-up is DC's latest offering Blue Beetle. The film stars Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña and brings about its own welcomed celebration for the first mainstream Latin superhero film in the DC slate. With the countdown on until Maridueña gears up for Jamie Reyes' debut, the actor took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in bringing the electric venture to life and those supporting him tirelessly throughout.

In a new Instagram video, Maridueña poignantly explained that he, "in solidarity" with the writers' strike would not be promoting Blue Beetle on a lavish press tour as previously planned. "We had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish that we could get it to you guys but we need to stand on the right side of history and because of that we’re planting our feet in the ground," he explained. "With that being said, this is a fantastic movie and you know, it needs to be seen on the bigger screen." The actor then went on to reel off thank yous to each of his "wonderful" co-stars before taking a moment to hail the project's director Angel Manuel Soto. "...Our shepherd, our wonderful director Angel, thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. Thank you for entrusting me with this role and I’m so excited for everyone to be able to see it for the first time in the theaters."

He concluded his lengthy note of thanks with a personal message to the fans, promising audiences will fall in love with the DCU's latest superhero addition. "If you know of Blue Beetle, you’re gonna love the movie and if you don’t know he’s gonna be your new favorite superhero. With that being said, I love you all, to all the supporters, to the Blue Beetle fucking battalion, y’all are killing it. I won’t be able to promote this movie but you can and we can together, it’s time, let’s do this for the culture, let’s do this for the community, let’s do this for the opportunity for others and more importantly, let’s kick ass." His caption for the video offered further emotional sentiment with the actor adding that he is "honored" to have brought this movie to life with his "Blue Beetle family."

RELATED: 'Blue Beetle': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the DCU Film

What is Blue Beetle About?

Blue Beetle chronicles the origin of how the supercharged hero came to be. Fresh-out-of-college Jaime Reyes's reality shifts forever when he is chosen to be the host of a scarab - ancient alien biotechnology - thus granting him a truly wicked superhero suit, insane superhero powers and a whole new responsibility that he quite literally never signed up for. As for every young hero in comic book history, navigating a new world of superheroism is undeniably messy leaving Jamie to rely on his friends and family for support in getting his suit and self under control. The young hero muddling his way through is a tale that has worked countless times for both DC and Marvel so if the narrative alone is anything to go by, it should make for a hearty watch.

If the film's premise wasn't exciting enough, it also boasts a star-powered cast for that extra oomph, including the likes of Susan Sarandon, Becky G, George Lopez and Adriana Barraza, to name just a few. The Blue Beetle ensemble hits theaters on August 18. In the meantime, you can watch Maridueña's video and a trailer for the film below.