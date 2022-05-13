Blue Bloods is a police television drama series that follows the life and activities of the Reagan family of New York City. The family is a fictional one that has long-standing ties of service to the New York City Police Department. The family is led by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who is the police commissioner. With the Reagans having a presence in all areas of legal and police work, the show is focused on the professional and sometimes personal life of each one. And remember, you always show up for Sunday dinner and share grace. This Primetime Emmy nominated series has 12 seasons and counting since its season premiere in 2010. Blue Bloods has proven to be one of the longest-running procedural dramas. Here are the nine best episodes in the series that captured the hearts of fans.

9. "The Blue Templar" (Season 1, Episode 22)

The killing of Joe, Frank’s second son, prior to the start of the series has long stayed with youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes), and soon he shares his suspicions with his family. In his desire to reveal who the Blue Templar is, Frank disregards protocol after a drug bust points to the involvement of dirty cops. He skirts past Internal Affairs to run the investigation somewhat solo and with a bit of help from friends. Frank’s instincts prove to be right as even Internal Affairs Investigator Alex Bello is involved as he moves to solve the Blue Templar case. Malevsky (Michael Terry Weiss) onfesses to the killing of Joe before killing himself, and Frank finally brings down the hammer on corrupt cops in the department; taking their shields.

8. "This Way Out" (Season 3, Episode 23)

The residents of New York are not happy with the handling of the Bitterman Projects by the NYPD and by extension, Frank. A town hall meeting is held with the projects in mind, but it is all thrown into disarray when Mayor Poole (David Ramsey) is shot and hospitalized by a mentally ill patient of the projects, Hector (Mark Margolis). Santana (Kamar de los Reyes), head of the Los Lordes gang, orders a hit on his girlfriend when she is caught with his drugs. The hit fails, and she turns on him, offering to testify against him. With a bit of tact, it is revealed that Hector was conned into taking the shot by Los Lordes gang members. Frank leads a sweep of the Bitterman Projects, cleaning out Santana and his boys. Tom Selleck’s time on Blue Bloods has given him cred with the actual NYPD, receiving the occasional salute when recognized by an officer in blue.

RELATED: 'Blue Bloods' Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

7. "Something Blue" (Season 9, Episode 22)

In this episode, the complexities of relationships are on show as Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie’s wedding draws closer, and there is a case of murder. A misunderstanding between Eddie and Jamie's sister, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), regarding witness accounts strains the relationship between the soon-to-be in-laws. Jamie tries to play peacemaker, but fails. Upon discovery that lies were told under oath, all parties make up. In the pending murder case, the obsessive ex-girlfriend is not the one to blame for the young man’s murder but rather another ex is implicated by virtue of surveillance footage. Frank walks Eddie down the aisle as per her request after working on his toast for the occasion with the entire Reagan brood present.

6. "The Thin Blue Line" (Season 7, Episode 22)

New York is along the route chosen for the transportation of a drug cartel’s fortune, totaling several millions of dollars. This brings in the FBI to work with the NYPD. That union made with the hope of bringing down the cartel goes sour when Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) arrests a cartel member who is an informant for the Bureau. On the other hand, a serial killer who preys on the elderly of New York City is on the loose, and Jamie is tasked with finding out who it is. In the end, the manhunt for the serial killer is successful but only after straining the relationship between Mayor Poole and Frank, so much so that Poole promises to officially step down from his post.

5. "The Bitter End" (Season 3, Episode 22)

In a build-up to the Season 3 finale, a distress call brings Jamie and Vinny (Sebastian Sozzi) to the Bitterman project run by the Los Lordes gang. One of the residents, a young woman desperate to leave her life of crime ends her life and that of her infant son. The D.A. is at odds with Frank because of how the attorney's office handles cases emanating from the Bitterman housing project — a policy, albeit unofficial, of dropping cases once witnesses refuse to testify. The local gang leader concurrently decides to take on the department, leading to the loss of Vinny.

4. "Be Smart or Be Dead" (Season 12, Episode 6)

In this episode, Frank has to show the younger family members how to keep a cool head in the face of aggression. His grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is assaulted by a con he had put away years ago and Joe is out to mate out some equally fair treatment. Frank, however, douses those flames by using his contacts in the Bureau to charge the attacker with a crime at the federal level. He then puts Danny in the care of Jamie when he is marked for elimination by a gang. Erin has a tough time in court as an old case tied to her boss, D.A. Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), opens her to attacks from the defense.

3. "The Art of War" (Season 5, Episode 22)

A member of the Reagan family is shot while protecting a patient and the Reagan family is up in arms with Danny leading the charge. The attacker, Curtis (Denzel Whitaker), had been pressured by a gang to carry out the attack using his mother as leverage. Danny is forced to get creative but manages to turn Curtis in and get information on who might know where Hunt (Cliff Smith), the gang leader who ordered the hit, might be. Having kept his emotions in check and done his job, Danny gives Frank the ammunition he needs to sink Clinton Wallace (Kirk Jones), the Warrior King boss for the murder of Chief Kent (Dennis Haysbert), who was a federal agent. This means one thing for Wallace, the death penalty, as he is scheduled for transfer from Rikers to Terre Haute, Indiana. This episode is notable for showing that men like Danny, who are given to being a bit reckless, can work on being calmer and more productive in difficult situations.

2. "Loose Lips" (Season 5, Episode 5)

Simply speaking to a lady who is beaten and bruised puts Jamie in the crosshairs of her vindictive boyfriend. In fact, Jamie and Eddie barely escape when Jamie's car is firebombed. This sets off a chain of events that end with the thug in question before a judge only to get released once more. But when Eddie goes missing, the team swings into action to have her rescued quickly.

1. "Your Six" (Season 8, Episode 20)

This episode is one of those warm-hearted outings where the beauty of community from friends, colleagues, and family having each other’s backs is on show. Frank tries to get his youngest son Jamie to advance his career but he says he prefers to remain on the beat, passing up the opportunity to Eddie. Erin’s proposed date with her ex-husband, Jack (Peter Hermann) rubs Anthony (Steve Schirripa) the wrong way and he confronts him as he believes Jack never treated Erin well, which is pretty much true. Danny for his part gets help from his archenemy is behind bars. This helps save the lives of a few officers, including Danny.

In 'Mission: Impossible's Collection of Forgettable Villains, Owen Davian Stands as the Exception

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Uwa Ndekhedehe (4 Articles Published) Uwa is a writer for Collider. She's spent the past several years writing about the luxe lifestyle of Hollywood royals and pop culture in general. A firm believer in the superpowers of love and laughter, she's consequently an addict of movies with ample romance and a dash of comedy. More From Uwa Ndekhedehe

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe