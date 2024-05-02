The Big Picture CBS confirmed that Blue Bloods will end after its 14th season.

Despite pleas from fans and cast members, CBS plans to conclude the show in December.

CBS President Amy Reisenbach emphasized the importance of giving the series a proper ending.

Today, CBS revealed that the popular police drama Blue Bloods will end after its 14th season. Despite requests from fans and the show's actors, the network has decided to bring the story of the Reagan family to a close. Tom Selleck, who stars as Frank Reagan, hinted earlier this year that many viewers weren't ready to say goodbye to the show. However, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed during a press conference that there are no plans to continue Blue Bloods beyond this upcoming season.

During discussions about the fall schedule, Reisenbach thanked everyone involved in the show and expressed appreciation for its unique family dinners. She stressed the importance of giving the series a proper ending, even though the network will miss it. "We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show," Reisenbach told reporters. "We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves."

Despite the cast's pleas to reconsider, Reisenbach explained that all shows eventually end, and it's necessary to refresh the network's lineup. She assured audiences that the show would conclude in December as planned. "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December," Reisenbach added.

What Is 'Blue Bloods' About?

Blue Bloods premiered on September 24, 2010, and has been a staple of CBS's lineup ever since. The series follows the Reagan family, an Irish-Catholic family deeply involved in law enforcement in New York City.

Upon learning about the show's final season, Selleck released a statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work on the series. He thanked the cast, crew, and everyone involved for their hard work and dedication over the past 13 years.

"For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family. Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

As fans prepare to say goodbye, the conclusion of Blue Bloods marks the end of an era in television, while honoring its legacy as a beloved police drama. You can watch past episodes now on Paramount+ and stay tuned at Collider for more information on the final episodes as it becomes available.

