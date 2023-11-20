Tom Selleck's long-running police procedural drama Blue Bloods is officially coming to an end. The upcoming Season 14 will be the last for the series and will be split up into two parts. The series is among CBS’ top most beloved series and will get a proper send off with an 18-episode run for the final season, much like Young Sheldon which also recently announced its final season.

Over 13 years, Blue Bloods has aired 275 episodes in its 13 seasons and will end its run with 293 episodes. The saga of the Reagan family ranks among the ten longest-running CBS scripted series ever. Speaking of the series, Selleck said in a statement, “For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City but also displayed the importance of family.” He further commended the cast and crew and called working with them “a dream come true” and thanked the fans “who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

'Blue Bloods' Will Get a Proper Send-Off

The series was renewed earlier in March, after the writer’s room reconvened after the end of the WGA strike they started crafting the upcoming season as the last. The decision to end the series came about after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended and the size of the series order was determined. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as a family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, said in a joint statement.

Adding, “We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.” Blue Bloods tells the story of the Reagan family, which has four generations working for law enforcement. The series cast also features the likes of Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Vanessa Ray.

Blue Bloods' first 10 episodes will air on February 16 and streaming live on Paramount+, the remaining 8 episodes will debut in fall 2024. You can learn more about the upcoming season here.

Blue Bloods Frank Reagan heads both the police force and the Reagan brood, a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Vanessa Ray, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy Genres Crime, Drama Rating TV-14

