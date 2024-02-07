Debuting back in September 2010 to enormous fanfare, Blue Bloods has cemented itself as one of the best police procedurals on the market thanks to its fresh take on the genre and high-stakes action. Now about to enter its impressive fourteenth season, many were once expecting that, due to consistently high ratings, the show would live long into the night, which is why there was so much surprise when it was announced that the next season would be its last. Alas, every great show must go on and those crooks aren't going to catch themselves, so it's down to the fictional Reagan family and co to leap back into action. But who exactly is in that family? Well, question no more, as here is a handy breakdown of the wonderful cast of characters in Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Main Genre Crime Seasons 13 Website http://www.facebook.com/CBSBlueBloods

Tom Selleck

Commissioner Frank Reagan

Close

The man without whom Blue Bloods would fail, Frank Reagan, truly is the patriarch of this series both in the world of the show and outside of it. Respected, often feared, and never far from a wise word, Frank is the Police Commissioner of the NYPD and relishes the role, but not perhaps as much as he relishes being the father of four wonderful children. A veteran of the Vietnam War, there is perhaps nothing Frank hasn't seen, which is why it is even more admirable that he can have such gusto when it comes to his profession.

In the hands of many, this role would be their most iconic, but for Tom Selleck, Frank Reagan is simply another string to his illustrious bow. First achieving legendary status thanks to his leading role in the 1980s hit series Magnum P.I., the Emmy-winning Selleck has gone on to have an impressive career that has spanned both television and Hollywood, perhaps highlighted by his devilishly funny turn as Peter in 3 Men and a Baby. Always never far from the screen, Selleck is currently set to star in the next installment of an as-yet-untitled Jesse Stone project.

Donnie Wahlberg

Detective Danny Reagan

Image via CBS.

Like his father, Danny is a war veteran, having served in Iraq, a stint that has certainly influenced his often controversial but always effective style of policing. The eldest of the Reagan children, Danny is never far from an argument and always ready to stand his ground, two traits that, although often getting him in trouble, always seem to get him out again. Not simply a cold-blooded professional, Danny is also a family man and father to two sons: Jack and Sean.

Not just a star of the screen, Donnie Wahlberg is also a musical success, having been one of the founding members of the iconic New Kids on the Block. Not settling for his early music career though, Wahlberg, much like his brother Mark, moved into the world of film, finding success in the likes of The Sixth Sense and the Saw franchise.

Bridget Moynahan

ADA Erin Reagan

As Assistant District Attorney, Erin Reagan always has a lot of pressure on her shoulders, but this is certainly something she never fails to handle with poise. Perhaps her steadfast, resilient nature was born out of growing up surrounded by the boys in the Reagan clan with Erin the only girl. Unlike Danny, Erin certainly prefers to play by the book, which often leads to the two falling out over a family dinner, although these fall-outs never seem to get in the way of ultimately catching the criminal and saving the day.

With a television career that has spanned over 20 years, it is fair to say that Bridget Moynahan is now somewhat of a household name. From her beginnings as Natasha Naginsky on Sex and the City to her now iconic role in Blue Bloods, there is certainly no chance that Bridget will be taking a break from our screens anytime soon... and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Will Estes

Sergeant Jamie Reagan

Image via CBS.

As the youngest of the Reagan siblings, Jamie is the baby of the clan despite his now fully-fledged policing career. After studying to become a lawyer, the Reagan golden boy climbed through the NYPD ranks like any other officer would and now stands as a field intelligence sergeant with a keen eye for detail. After originally starting as professional partners, Jamie ends up falling head over heels for Eddie Janko, with the two eventually tying the knot.

Known for his work on the likes of Law & Order: SVU and The New Lassie, it is Will Estes' role as JJ Pryor in Jonathan Prince and Josh Goldstein's American Dream that has earned him the most credit, with both the public and critics alike gushing over his performance.

Len Cariou

Henry Reagan

Image via CBS.

Sitting at the top of the Reagan family tree is Henry, the former Police Commissioner and current doting grandfather. Another war veteran, having served in both World War II and the Korean War, Henry is a no-nonsense cynic who is always ready to challenge the changing views of a 21st-century world.

Henry is played by the ever-brilliant Len Cariou, whose illustrious career on both stage and screen has seen him win a Tony for his performance in Sweeny Todd and star in critically acclaimed Hollywood movies such as Spotlight and Flags of Our Fathers.

Vanessa Ray

Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan

Image via CBS.

As mentioned previously, Eddie started life on Blue Bloods as the hard-working partner of Jamie, with the two eventually caving into their undying feelings for one another and entering into an endearing relationship. Not to be simply associated with her other half though, Eddie is a tough, stubborn officer in her own right who has an extremely successful track record on the force. To all around her, Eddie is a more than welcome addition to the Reagan family.

Actress Vanessa Ray has enjoyed successful stints on shows such as Pretty Little Liars, As the World Turns, and the smash hit series Suits as fan-favorite Jenny Griffith.

Marisa Ramirez

Detective Maria Baez

Image via CBS

Simply put, Maria is the yin to Danny's yang, the calm to his storm, and the woman who often swiftly saves him from putting his foot in it. Loyal and dedicated to her job, partnering with Danny is no easy task, as is made clear in countless episodes of Blue Bloods, but she thrives thanks to their unlikely yet perfect chemistry. When she was just a child, Maria sadly witnessed the brutal murder of a young boy, which inspired her to eventually become a police officer and help rid the world of the dastardly demons that caused her many years of nightmares.

After becoming a breakout star on General Hospital, Marisa Ramirez has had an admirable career trajectory that, on its way to the present day, has included appearances in the likes of The Young and the Restless, Mental Castle, and Body of Truth.

Steve Schirripa

Anthony Abetemarco

Image via CBS

A man perfect at keeping a secret, Anthony has officially retired from his former role as a detective but still loves to help out with a case whenever he can. Proud of his Italian heritage and not afraid to show it off, Anthony is a scene-stealing character who thrives when he's on-screen with his closest confidante, Erin.

Despite being highly praised for his role in Blue Bloods, it is no surprise to learn that Steve Schirripa is most famous for playing Bobby Baccalieri in the timeless Sopranos, a role that will forever cement Schirripa's name in the annals of television history.

Jennifer Esposito

Jackie Curatola

Image via CBS.

A remarkably skilled detective, Jackie was always a welcome addition to any case she was placed on and had an incredible success rate alongside her fellow detectives. However, after realizing she can no longer even enjoy a vacation without thinking about work, Jackie takes a leave of absence that would see her out of Blue Bloods until her eventual return in the Season 13 finale, leading many to speculate she may be rejoining the series in Season 14.

Jennifer Esposito was arguably born to play the role of NYPD detective Jackie, seeing as she was born and raised in Brooklyn, although perhaps her immense acting talent provides her with even stronger credentials. With a screen career that includes the likes of The Boys and the recent Fresh Kills, Esposito is the co-winner of the 2006 Critics' Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble for the Academy Award-winning Crash.

The final season of Blue Bloods officially premieres on CBS on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c with new episodes released weekly. If you can't catch it live, episodes will be available to stream the next day via the Paramount Plus app, with all episodes in Blue Bloods' remarkable 14-year run available to watch on the app right now.

Watch on Paramount Plus