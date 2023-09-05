Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods is a show centered around what happens when justice runs in the family. As we await Season 14 of the long-running crime drama on CBS following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, now is a great time to look back at the Reagan family tree and explore the past, present, and new members of the Reagan family. You don’t have to be a mainstay fan to become obsessed with the series and all that goes into the writing of strong, resolute characters, so what follows is a go-to guide for the Blue Bloods family tree from Season 1 to the present season. (Be warned though, as there are some major spoilers ahead.)

Who Are the 'Blue Bloods' Family Patriarchs?

At the head of the Reagan family, we have Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Before retirement, Henry was a New York City Police Commissioner, beginning the legacy of law enforcement in his family with his late wife Betty Reagan. Henry and Betty had two children, Frank (Tom Selleck) and Peter, though Peter’s existence isn’t immediately mentioned in the series. Peter passed away due to leukemia when he was only several months old, leaving Frank as Henry and Betty’s only surviving son.

Frank Reagan followed in his father’s footsteps and became the New York City Police Commissioner as well, leading both the NYC law enforcement and his own family system with equal parts wisdom and care. A strong leader whom many look up to, Frank often deals with moral and ethical dilemmas, while also juggling similar family issues. He isn’t always correct in his judgments, but he handles delicate situations with grace and in a no-nonsense way, a natural leader. Frank and his wife Mary had four children before she passed away, succumbing to cancer and leaving Frank a widower.

The 'Blue Bloods' Family's Second Generation

Frank and Mary Reagan’s four children all decided to become involved in the criminal justice system in some capacity, all with varying skill sets and levels of danger that come with the job. After serving in Iraq as a US Marine, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) joined the NYPD and became a detective. His impulsive nature and short temper often cause him to cross the line in some of his cases, so he is prone to getting in trouble. Nonetheless, he is a skilled detective and a good father.

Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) was an emergency room nurse dedicated to her job — and she often worried over Danny’s obsession with his. Danny and Linda had two sons, Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano), before Linda’s untimely death in a helicopter crash off-screen between Seasons 7 and 8.

Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is the only daughter of Frank and Mary Reagan, and she is also the only one of her siblings not to pursue a career in the police force, choosing instead to study law. She became a New York County Assistant District Attorney, staying within the realm of the criminal justice system. She married defense attorney Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann) and gave birth to their daughter Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle), but her marriage didn’t last. She raised Nicky as a single mother and career-focused woman, juggling both commitments with her family’s support.

Joe Reagan soon joined the police force like his older brother, becoming part of the NYPD Warrants Squad. Tragically, he was betrayed by his partner after he learned of his involvement with a group of crooked cops called the Blue Templar. Joe was only 31 years old when he was killed, and his absence left deep wounds in the family, who all grieved him deeply.

Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), the youngest of his siblings and a Harvard graduate remained a patrol officer for the first several seasons of the series. In the beginning stages of his career, he grew from being a young green officer to a bright and clever beat cop, though he always acted with a level of understanding and experience, due to his training and the knowledge he gained from the older members of his family. Somewhat recently, in Season 9, he was even promoted to Sergeant and married his former partner Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), a passionate and ambitious police officer.

Who Are the 'Blue Bloods' Family Grandkids?

The Reagan legacy lives on in the third generation. Though less time is typically given to the grandchildren in the first few seasons due to their young ages, the Reagan grandkids are nonetheless present during family dinners and are large parts of their family’s lives. Danny and Linda’s two sons, Jack and Sean, play smaller parts in the series, and in recent seasons have started attending college to begin their own careers. While Sean often still appears for family dinners, Jack attends a college out of state and isn’t seen as often anymore.

Erin’s daughter Nicky has arguably the largest role compared to the rest of the grandkids. She is curious and outspoken, and she is often unafraid to challenge the views of her older family members — most often, in a respectful manner of debate. Though she was adamant about becoming the first Reagan woman to become a police officer for a while, she later moved out of state to work for a tech company instead.

Though Joe passed away before he could marry, he was survived by his girlfriend Paula Hill, who gave birth to his son whom she named after him. Joe Hill (Will Hochman) became an NYPD detective, one of the youngest to do so, and was officially accepted into the Reagan family in Season 10.

The 'Blue Bloods' Family Extends Outside the Reagans

The Reagans form a big family, but not every important part of the family is by blood. Frank’s trusted colleague Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, remained good friends with him throughout the years. Danny’s partner, Detective Maria Biaz (Marisa Ramirez), is a trusted colleague, Erin has had several romantic interests over the years, and there are plenty of mainstays and recurring characters to consider family.

With as many interesting characters with differing personalities, values, and familial relationships, it’s no wonder that Blue Bloods has been such a long-running and successful show. There are still plenty of storylines and directions to explore, from every side of the law. And yet, the Reagan family demonstrates that, despite the chaos of chasing criminals, treating patients, and dealing with the intricacies of the law, there is always time to sit down to a family dinner and have important and meaningful discussions.