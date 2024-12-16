Fourteen years after it began, and after countless family dinners, Blue Bloods has officially ended its long-running journey on CBS. At the heart of the show has always been Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, the stoic NYPD Commissioner who carried the weight of the world — and his family — on his shoulders and, while many fans speculated that Frank might walk away from his role by the end of the series, the finale took a different, more emotional approach.

In a post-finale interview with Variety, Selleck opened up about Frank’s ultimate fate and why the character chose not to quit his job despite the strain it placed on him. For Selleck, Frank’s decision came down to a deep sense of responsibility, one that he carried not only for the city but also for his family. The Magnum P.I. legend shared his thoughts:

I don’t know. I was never confronted with it. I think there’s a story there. I know that he hated the job. He hated the responsibility, the weight on the shoulders. He didn’t want it. He didn’t audition for it when it originally came up. So, it would have been interesting. He couldn’t quit. I think he would have to get himself fired. One thing he was blessed or cursed with was this hyperactive sense of responsibility that he tried to implant on everybody at that dinner table.

What Happened in the 'Blue Bloods' Finale?

Frank's decision to stay in post was the big focus of the final episode which was entitled "End of Tour", appropriately. The episode — written by executive producers Kevin Wade and Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and directed by Alex Zakrzewski kicked off with a major crisis, as the mayor of New York, Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) is shot. Frank is put in charge of the investigation and gets full authority to bring them to justice, but it's at this point that Frank is given the chance to reflect on his role as Commissioner. According to Selleck’s comments, Frank hated the job and the burdens that came with it, but his overwhelming sense of duty kept him from walking away.

In the pivotal moment of the episode, Frank visits the imprisoned father of the gang member responsible for shooting the Mayor. Played by Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos, the father is hesitant to cooperate, unwilling to turn his son over to the police. Frank then shares the story of how he lost his son, Joseph, to a police-related incident and admits he'd give anything to have him back, even if it meant visiting him in prison. His raw, emotional confession strikes a chord with Olmos’ character, ultimately leading to the breakthrough Frank needs to close the case. That's the emotional moment Frank needs to tell him he can't step away from his job.

Blue Bloods is available to stream now in its entirety on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favourite shows.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Tom Selleck , Steve Schirripa , Jennifer Esposito , Sami Gayle , Amy Carlson , Marisa Ramirez , Vanessa Ray Rating Seasons 14

