For 13 seasons and with more on the way, Blue Bloods has followed the Reagan family, a multigenerational family of police officers in New York City, with each member of the family working in law enforcement in some form. The show combines their personal and professional lives, especially when the family comes together every Sunday for their weekly dinner. Tom Selleck stars as patriarch Frank, and the cast also includes Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg.

As a police procedural featuring new criminals, victims, and sometimes even colleagues every week, Blue Bloods has featured numerous guest stars over the years, whether in crucial roles in single episodes or in recurring roles across multi-episode story arcs. Much like other shows which are set and film in New York, Blue Bloods has featured a number of Broadway stars, including plenty of Tony Award winners, as well as many recognizable actors with prolific careers in film and television, many of whom have worked with the cast previously.

10 Bobby Cannavale

Erin’s boss, ambitious Manhattan district attorney Charles Rosselini, was played by Bobby Cannavale. Cannavale won Emmys for his roles on Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire, and he also starred on Third Watch.

Cannavale played Rosselini three times, all in Blue Bloods’ very first season. He flirted with, and eventually kissed, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), but due to his campaign for mayor, they chose to cut their budding romance short. In the end, Rosselini lost that election and hasn't been seen since.

9 Tovah Feldshuh

Longtime Broadway veteran Tovah Feldshuh appeared in Season 5 as Sylvia Hayden, former commissioner Henry Reagan’s (Len Cariou) new girlfriend. Feldshuh most recently appeared in Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice and has also been on multiple TV shows, including The Walking Dead as Alexandria’s leader, Deanna Monroe, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Rebecca’s difficult mother.

Feldshuh’s character, Sylvia, was revealed to be a fugitive on the run who had a reputation for using older men thanks to Erin’s research on her. She was entertaining to watch as more and more was revealed about her past and she was ultimately arrested.

8 Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli was part of the cast in three episodes, first in two episodes in Season 7 then later in Season 11, as New York Attorney General Robert Lewis. Imperioli is best known for his roles on The Sopranos and in Goodfellas.

Imperioli has played both criminals and cops, and in Blue Bloods, although the character of Robert works in law enforcement, he can be manipulative—and, like many characters played by notable guest stars, butted heads with Frank (Tom Selleck).

7 Lou Diamond Phillips

Cartel member Louis Delgado, played by Lou Diamond Phillips, first appeared in the Season 9 premiere of Blue Bloods and has returned a few times since, including after his apparent death. Phillips is best known for starring as musician Ritchie Valens in the biopic La Bamba and has also appeared on Longmire and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Delgado’s plots are full of twists and turns, resulting in great performances from Phillips. One of his most notable episodes featured him and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) learning that both of their wives were killed by cartel member Jose Rojas, played by another memorable Blue Bloods guest star—Danny Trejo.

6 Danny Trejo

Trejo played cartel member Jose Rojas, also known as “The Clam,” the man responsible for killing Delgado’s wife. When investigators come to believe her death is tied to Danny’s wife’s death, as well — originally thought to be an accidental helicopter crash — they see it as an opportunity to catch Rojas.

Trejo often—though not always—plays rough, gritty villains, and his role on Blue Bloods was no exception. But as always, Trejo delivered a great performance, and although it was a small role and in only one episode, it had a huge impact on the series.

5 Ed Asner

Ed Asner appeared in the Season 10 episode “Vested Interests” as Chuck Kennedy, a friend and mentor of Frank’s who owned the local movie theater and was the victim of a home invasion. Asner died in August 2021 and had a long, prolific career in film and television that included everything from classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show to voiceover work as Carl in Pixar's animated movie Up, as well as a record seven Emmy Awards.

In one of his final appearances on television before his death, Asner delivered a memorable performance as Chuck. He was entertaining to watch as he resisted Frank’s attempts to get him to spend some time outside of the confines of his apartment.

4 Treat Williams

The recurring role of Lenny Ross, a retired New York detective who worked as Frank’s partner, was played by Treat Williams, best known for playing Berger in the musical Hair. He also starred on Everwood and had recurring roles on White Collar and Chicago Fire. He died suddenly in June 2023 at the age of 71 due to injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Williams was fun to watch as the troublemaking yet endearing Lenny. He appeared in a total of six episodes of Blue Bloods, and in his final appearance, Season 13’s “Irish Exits,” he revealed he had mesothelioma due to the 9/11 attacks. Although the show’s intentions for his character are unclear, it would make an appropriate ending to his story.

3 Dylan Walsh

Dylan Walsh first appeared on Blue Bloods in Season 10 as Peter Chase, the then newly elected mayor. Walsh is best known for playing plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNamara on Nip/Tuck, which ran on FX from 2003 until 2010.

The role of Chase has been recurring since his election. As mayor, Chase is Frank’s boss, and the two men have sometimes butted heads when it comes to handling the city’s most pressing problems, as well as how they feel about the public’s opinion.

2 Victor Garber

Canadian actor Victor Garber appeared as respected Jewish community leader Donald Stein in Season 5’s episode “Under the Gun.” Garber is known for his roles in Godspell, Titanic, Legally Blonde, Emmy-winning Alias and more, as well numerous roles on Broadway and many guest appearances on television. He has also recently appeared on The Flash and is currently on Family Law.

When three Jewish men were murdered in drive-by shootings that at first appeared to be hate crimes, Garber’s character, Donald, expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the case to Frank. Ultimately, the murders were revealed to be tied to a malpractice case, but Garber’s scenes with Selleck made for some memorable moments in the episode.

1 Whoopi Goldberg

New York City Council Speaker Regina Thomas was played by Whoopi Goldberg in three episodes over the course of a few years. The EGOT-winning Goldberg has had a long, prolific career in Hollywood. She is best known for her roles in Sister Act and sequel Sister Act 2, as well as The Color Purple and Star Trek, and is part of the cast of talk show The View.

Goldberg first played Regina in Season 6, then the new speaker, and returned in seasons 8 and 11, often going head to head with Frank. In the Season 11 premiere, Regina and Frank discussed ways the department could change its approach to policing.

