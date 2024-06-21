The Big Picture Blue Bloods wraps filming for its final season, leaving fans and cast members with bittersweet feelings.

Stars like Donnie Wahlberg and Vanessa Ray share heartfelt messages and farewell notes on social media.

Paramount executive hints at a possible franchise extension for Blue Bloods, offering hope to fans of the show.

It is a bittersweet day for the stars of Blue Bloods as filming officially wraps for the back half of the show's upcoming Season 14, which will also be its last. Fans of the long-running police procedural show were dealt a shock blow when CBS announced the series' cancelation last months ago. The news also surprised its stars, including leading man Tom Selleck, who revealed that he struggled to make sense of the decision by the network's brass. Much like the Reagan family upon which the show is centered, the Blue Bloods cast has grown a strong bond filming the show over the years. But like they say, every good thing must come to an end and Blue Bloods has now reached this dreaded juncture. To mark their final day on set, stars of the series including Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray took to social media to share sweet snaps of the wrap-day party accompanied by heartfelt farewell notes.

"Pulling Up from Magic Summer Tour to film Daniel Reagan's 'last tour,'" reads a video posted by Wahlberg to his Instagram which shows him exiting a large tour bus. Wahlberg has been part of the show since its inception, playing Detective Danny Reagan. In the caption of the said post, he wrote: “Last day of Blue Bloods. Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it.” He continued; “To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you. To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud.” He concluded by thanking the fans for their love and support for what he described as "one of the great blessings of my life."

Co-star Ray who joined the show in Season 4 as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, shared a cute snap of a group hug between herself, Wahlberg, and Ramirez (who plays Detective Maria Baez) wherein she wrote: “I love them so much it hurts.” Both Wahlberg and Ray have been chronicling online, the final days leading up to today including a sweet moment when the cast lightened up the mood onset by performing a Get Down Dance Challenge.

'Blue Bloods' Will Receive the Franchise Treatment

Goodbyes are not always easy, but it might be for the better for Blue Blood fans. Weeks after fans were left reeling by news of the cancelation, a glimmer of hope came in the form of a speech by Paramount executive Brian Robbins. While speaking at the 2024 Paramount Global Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Robbins hinted at a possible continuation for Blue Bloods as they seek to develop it into a franchise. He said:

"We are building tomorrow’s billion-dollar brands right now. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods, and CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise."

It is more likely that the said extension will come in form of a spin-off rather than a continuation of the series as is. It's a welcome development, nonetheless, as fans will welcome any opportunity to see their favorite characters in action again. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Blue Bloods and catch up with the Reagans as they say grace for the last time when the show returns for its grand finale this fall.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops.

