Isaiah Stokes, an actor who has previously made appearances on the likes of Blue Bloods, Power, and Law & Order: SVU, has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection to the 2021 killing of Tyrone Jones in New York City. Stokes was also found guilty on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and now faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on March 21. Stokes had a recurring role on Blue Bloods between 2012 and 2015, appearing in two episodes of the CBS crime drama. He also made guest appearances in The Americans and Boardwalk Empire.

Stokes and Jones first crossed paths at the latter's birthday part in October 2020, where it is reported that they got into an altercation when Stokes was accused of behaving inappropriately toward female guests. When he was told to leave the party, Stokes was then supposedly attacked by other guests after he tried to prevent them from throwing him out, which was said to have caused tensions between the pair to get even worse.

Months later, Stokes sought retaliation for what happened, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office, and then, in late January 2021, he planted a GPS tracking device on Jones' car to monitor his movements. On February 7, 2021, Stokes tracked Jones to a restaurant on Linden Boulevard, where Jones was waiting in his parked car for a lunch with a friend, where surveillance footage showed Stokes approaching the vehicle and firing 11 rounds through the driver’s side window, hitting Jones in the head and chest. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

"A Calculated Act of Revenge"

Image via NBCU

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz called the murder a "calculated act of revenge", emphasizing that Stokes had planned the attack for months:

"This was a calculated murder. The defendant, a part-time actor, stewed for months after being thrown out of a birthday party for his own inappropriate behavior. Intent on revenge, Isaiah Stokes placed a GPS on the victim's car and tracked Tyrone Jones down to Linden Boulevard, where he ruthlessly shot the man 11 times as he sat in his car."

Despite his TV credits, Stokes’ real-life crime has now overshadowed his acting career. His sentencing hearing on March 21 will determine if he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the Isaiah Jones court case.