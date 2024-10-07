Although Blue Bloods is coming to an end in a few months, leading man Tom Selleck already has plans for a new movie. And it’s not just any project, but one involving the return of his famous Jesse Stone character, which debuted on TV almost two decades ago. All the Jesse Stone made-for-TV films feature Selleck in the title role, with the first, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold, debuting in 2005, half a decade before Selleck joined Blue Bloods.

In an interview with TV Insider about the end of Blue Bloods and his plans moving forward, Selleck spoke of his interest in working on another Jesse Stone project. After revealing that presently he “might have to write [a script for another movie],” the actor elaborated, “It wouldn’t be a final one because everybody loves it. Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later.” Nevertheless, the iconic performer admitted that he needs to regroup as Blue Blood wraps, adding, “I don’t know what’s next, but assuming the phone doesn’t stop ringing. I’m going to keep working.”

Blue Bloods was renewed for a fourteenth season in July 2023, but it wasn’t until November of the same year that the installment was announced as the last. The first ten episodes of the season premiered earlier this year, while the rest, featuring eight episodes, will debut on October 18, 2024, with the series finale airing in December.

Jesse Stone Came Decades Before 'Blue Bloods' Debut

As part of Robert B. Parker’s series of detective novels, Jesse Stone is the lead character who came to life in 1997 in the first book, Night Passage. Years later, the novels were adapted into nine TV films, eight of which were for CBS, and aired from 2005 to 2012, while the ninth film was picked up by Hallmark Channel and aired on October 18, 2015.

Before featuring in Blue Bloods, Selleck starred in six Jesse Stone films and then filmed another three, which premiered in May 2011, May 2012, and October 2015. Not only did the actor lead the franchise, he also co-wrote many of the Jesse Stone films, including the last four: Jesse Stone: No Remorse, Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost, Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt, and Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise. For the fourth film in the series, Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007), Selleck received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, his seventh and most recent Emmy nod.

The first ten episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 are streaming on Paramount+, while the remaining episodes will arrive on October 18.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Seasons 13

