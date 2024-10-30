After 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, CBS decided to cancel the beloved police procedural, a move that left fans reeling and sparked a fan-led campaign for its return, which hasn't been quite successful thus far. The show has continually retained excellent viewing figures and that's one thing that the show has in its favor, as fans dream of a way back. But while CBS confirmed the series' conclusion, Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Abigail Baker, believes there’s still hope for more Reagan family stories. Despite the show’s sets being demolished, Hawk recently expressed optimism that the legacy of Blue Bloods may not be entirely closed. She explained to Daily Express:

“I mean, yes the set is gone, but with the professionals we have in our industry it would take two seconds to rebuild a set like that if it came to that. So there’s still a little teeny bit of a silver needle somewhere in the hope haystack, and I’ll hang on to it”​

In a further interview with Starry Constellation Magazine, Hawk elaborated on the collective desire among cast and crew to continue the series if given the chance. “If you have the entire cast and crew totally ready and willing to continue, I think it’s possible that the conversation may happen,” she said, while emphasizing that while a second chance for the show is not exactly guaranteed, “hope floats, and I think it’s necessary to have something to hang on to”​.

Could 'Blue Bloods' Go to Another Network?

This is one thing Hawk isn't too optimistic about, as she shared with Hello. When asked about the possibility of Blue Bloods continuing on another network, Hawk clarified, “I don’t think there’s a possibility of it going to another network – I know that there’s been a bit of chatter about that, but I don’t think that that’s a viable option given the talks that we’ve had with the cast and the producers and things like that.”

For now, while CBS appears firm on the decision to end Blue Bloods, Hawk’s statements give fans a glimmer of hope that, perhaps, CBS might revisit its decision or consider a continuation or revival in the future.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates as we all keep our fingers crossed for a second chance for Blue Bloods. In the meantime, you can watch the series from the start on Paramount+ now.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Tom Selleck , Steve Schirripa , Jennifer Esposito , Sami Gayle , Amy Carlson , Marisa Ramirez , Vanessa Ray Rating Seasons 14 Expand

Watch on Paramount+