Blue Bloods has been running for so long that even its mother network CBS has joked about it some months ago, but fans of the series can buckle up for one more season because the show is going to stick around for the 2022-20023 slate of programming. The series follows a family of police officers who have a long history with law enforcement, and it stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan.

The renewal doesn’t come as a surprise, as Blue Bloods stands tall as one of the most watched series on broadcast television, averaging a whopping 9.81 million viewers who tune in every Friday to see which case the Reagan family will tackle next. According to CBS, Blue Bloods is Friday night’s #1 program and a hit on social media during the debut of new episodes.

The Emmy-nominated series is currently airing Season 12, and has clocked over 250 episodes across its decade-long run. The show’s popularity suggests that, much like Grey’s Anatomy, there’s no end in sight as long as viewers continue to follow it. The renewal puts Blue Bloods in the same group of other popular shows renewed by CBS, including Young Sheldon, surprise hit comedy Ghosts, S.W.A.T., CSI Vegas, and many other procedurals that the network became famous for.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: Hawai’i' Renewed at CBS

In an official statement, president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl celebrated the renewal and praised the cast and writing team of the series:

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13. The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, 'Blue Bloods' not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

Blue Bloods is created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, a couple who also worked on The Sopranos. The series also stars Len Cariou, Will Estes, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

CBS airs new episodes of Blue Bloods on Friday nights. You can stream all episodes of the series on Paramount+.

13 Actors You Didn't Know Were on Law & Order: SVU

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (555 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe