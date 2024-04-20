The Big Picture Danny Reagan deserves to find love and happiness after years of being a single father and balancing work and family life.

Potential romantic options for Danny include Maggie, Laura, Jackie, and Maria, each bringing something unique to his life and heart.

As Blue Bloods wraps up its final season, viewers hope to see Danny finally find peace and a partner to share his life with.

For 13 years and almost 300 episodes, Blue Bloods has been a CBS staple on Friday nights, giving us the highs and lows of the crime-fighting Reagan family. As the show begins its swan song 14th season, viewers are getting ready to say goodbye to their favorite characters and are waiting for what they hope will be a fitting end. And, as far as we're concerned, a fitting end for Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) should involve a little romance. Viewers have watched Danny walk through life alone since Season 8, raising his boys and solving crimes. Now that his sons are in college and Danny seems to be at loose ends personally, now is the time to start romancing Detective Danny Reagan.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Main Genre Crime Seasons 13

Danny's Tragic Twist From Happily Married to Single Dad

When Amy Carlson, who played Linda Reagan, decided not to return for Season 8, Blue Bloods had a problem. Linda and Danny had been (mostly) happily married for 20 years. The audience saw the dynamic between the two every week and their shared deep love and commitment to their children. She was the glue that held Danny together when he came apart at the seams. She told him straight and to slow down when crossing a line. So what was the show to do? Recasting after seven years was a daunting task that needed to be fair to the new actress who would replace Amy. Having Linda leave town would be a slap in the face to their marriage and to the two characters we saw onscreen. The writers would have to make one of the characters do something unthinkable, such as Linda leaving Danny because of the job or having one of them cheat on the other. Unfortunately, this left the only option that would stay true for the characters we saw on the screen.

Linda was famously killed off between Seasons 7 and 8 in a helicopter crash, later to be revealed as a targeted attack by a cartel seeking revenge against Danny. We watched Danny struggle and ultimately succeed in building his life without Linda, being a single father, and balancing his family life with his work life. Viewers watched Danny slowly dip a proverbial toe into the dating pool, flirting occasionally until finally going on a date last season that seemed to go nowhere. But now that the floodgates are open, it's time to find the right woman for Danny Reagan.

Danny's New Romantic Options

A few women came and went, which meant something (one way or another) to Danny. These women are entirely different from one another but give Danny something he is sorely lacking in his personal life: romantic love. Which woman could ultimately win Danny's heart? Let us take a look at the women who should be in the running.

Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne) is a psychic who has helped Danny on several cases over the last few seasons. She also has been working on opening him up emotionally, encouraging him to move on from Linda's death. He might not have believed in her abilities when she first came on the scene, but they have since formed a deep bond. She brings out his inner child and makes him think. She suits him differently from anyone he knows.

Retired Detective Laura Acosta (Jessica Pimentel) wasn't on the viewer's radar in the middle of Season 13, but she got Danny back in the saddle. "She was there for me, as a friend and fellow detective, when Linda died," Danny had told his father, Frank (Tom Selleck), after considering his feelings for Laura. Frank, one of the best fathers on television, quickly deduced that Danny felt more than he let on and encouraged him not to follow in his widower's footsteps. There has been no real mention of Laura since Season 13, but that could change anytime.

Can Danny Be a Partner in Fighting Crime and Love?

Image via CBS

The two female detectives who have been Danny's partners for most of Blue Bloods run have to be in contention to be Danny's endgame. Both are fiery, no-nonsense women who have been known to put one Danny Reagan in his place a time or two. Some may think that putting Danny with one of his partners might be too much, like Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) going from partners on the job to husband and wife, but either of these women would be the perfect mate for Danny.

Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) was Danny's partner until 2012 and recently returned to help catch a serial killer. It felt like the two picked up from where they left off, a seamless transition of two people who know each other like the backs of their hands. Once the serial killer was caught and all seemed well, Jackie and Danny shared a close moment where she said she didn't miss the job, just him. She said she would call him the next time she needed his help, and he told her to call him anytime for anything. Some viewers are hoping that Jackie takes him up on that offer.

Other viewers hope Danny will open his eyes and see what is next to him. Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) has been his partner for 10 years. The two partners have been through just about everything together. From Linda's sudden death to Maria adopting a child, the two have had each other's backs through thick and thin. There had been something brewing between the two for a while, and Danny didn't look too happy when Maria went to have drinks with her former partner. He looked jealous. Judging from what he said to that serial killer about not wanting to fall in love with his partner so they wouldn't get hurt, some viewers had the feeling that she may be the one.

The Bottom Line Is Danny Deserves Happiness

As Blue Bloods ends, the stage needs to be set for Danny Reagan to find love again. Laura could bring empathy and shared experiences. Maggie could bring emotional insight and a touch of unconventional love. Maria could bring trust and respect. Jackie could spark nostalgia. Maybe it will be someone else that Danny meets this season. Any of these women would send Danny down a path of healing, hope, and growth. Fans of the show, including this writer, just want Danny to find peace and be happy.

