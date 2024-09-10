Blue Bloods has been entertaining the world over the course of fourteen seasons, but it's time for the procedural drama created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess to say goodbye. New images from the last installment of the series have been released by CBS. While it might be hard for audiences to let go of characters such as Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), viewers can be assured that the show's conclusion will be one to remember.

The new images from the final season of Blue Bloods show the dynamic family sharing a laugh. But don't let the happy moments take attention away from the fact that the leads of the show still have to deal with the allegation of jury tampering against Erin. As if that wasn't enough for the brave protagonists of Blue Bloods, Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) still have a very complicated homicide case to get through. There's no telling what's going to happen once the show returns to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, October 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Blue Bloods tells the story of the Reagan family, who have dedicated their lives to working for the New York City Police Department. Frank (Tom Selleck) continues to honor the legacy of his father by taking on the same position he did when we worked for the Department: Commissioner. While the thrilling cases and arrests are always entertaining, the family's relationships have allowed the beloved series to run for over a decade. But all good things must come to an end, including a procedural drama that has sold rerun rights to multiple networks around the world.

The Cast of 'Blue Bloods'

Close

Blue Bloods wouldn't have been as exciting without its charismatic cast. Will Estes, Len Cariou, Jennifer Esposito, Amy Carlson and Sami Gayle have been some of the talented performers who have delighted the show's loyal audience over the years. Blue Bloods got to share a broadcast schedule with CSI: NY, showcasing for how long viewers have been invested with the police drama about a family with a passion for justice.

Tom Selleck is known for projects such as Magnum P.I. and Friends, but the star can't get enough of portraying Commissioner Frank Reagan. The actor's tireless endeavor of bringing the character to life has allowed Blue Bloods to create a lasting legacy in an entertainment landscape filled with television series about police officers. In a matter of weeks, viewers will be able to embark on a journey with the Reagan family one last time.

The second part of the final season of Blue Bloods premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on October 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.