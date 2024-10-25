We're now in the home stretch of Blue Bloods, and it's a bittersweet feeling. For 14 long seasons, the beloved police procedural has kept us entertained with some of the best stories and arcs as far as cop shows go. Now with Season 14, which will sadly also be its last, the show is continuing in the same thrilling vein that we all know it for. Only one episode has aired so far in the final chapter, with another dropping tonight, but already, the signs are pointing towards an unforgettable finale. This last lap will welcome new characters to amp up the experience and CBS has released some new images offering a first look at characters old and new.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 11 returned with the spotlight on Erin and her career in jeopardy after a juror alleged at the start of a new proceeding involving a gang member that she cajoled him to engage in misconduct. However, more complications emerge further into the episode with the murder of Erin's key witness. The next episodes will see the Reagans continue in their sworn duty to battle crime and corruption. Episode 13, titled "Bad to Worse", will feature a new character, Veronica Radley (played by Mira Sorvino), the Fire Commissioner of New York City who gets into a squabble with Mayor Chase, prompting intervention from Frank (Tom Selleck). The plot for episode 13 from CBS reads:

"Frank intervenes when tensions rise between Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) and the fire commissioner of New York City (Mira Sorvino). Also, Erin is blindsided when Henry agrees to testify for the defense in a case she is prosecuting; Danny and Baez investigate when human remains are discovered in a storage unit; and Eddie and her partner Badillo navigate a complicated arrest when their criminal offender is scheduled to donate his kidney."

Will There Be More 'Blue Bloods' After Season 14?