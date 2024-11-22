The Reagan family is back for another high-stakes episode in the final season of CBS’ long-running drama Blue Bloods, and this time, the storylines are hitting hard — literally. In this week’s episode, Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) dive into the gritty world of mixed martial arts as they investigate the mysterious death of a rising MMA star, while elsewhere, Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) face a race against time when they discover that Officer Badillo’s (Ian Quinlan) job is in jeopardy after he’s caught smoking weed.

Meanwhile, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) has his own challenges to contend with when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) takes a drastic step by asking the governor to deploy the National Guard to patrol the subway system. The unexpected move leaves Frank blindsided and he won't take it lying down, while Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is determined to clear the name of a mock trial competition winner who has been arrested for drug possession.

'Blue Bloods' is Ending, and Tom Selleck Hates It