The Big Picture Jennifer Esposito returns to Blue Bloods for the final season, reuniting with Danny and Baez to catch a serial killer.

Episode 2 of Season 14, titled "Dropping Bombs," will feature major plot developments for multiple characters.

Esposito has enjoyed a successful career since leaving Blue Bloods and will finally get the chance to give Jackie a proper ending.

As Blue Bloods prepares to sign off for the final time with Season 14, a massive reunion is in order for the beloved police procedural. Following a Season 13 finale that brought Jennifer Esposito back to screens as former NYPD officer Jackie Curatola, a new set of images show her joining forces once again with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to catch a serial killer on the loose. They'll get back together like old times in Episode 2, titled "Dropping Bombs," which airs on February 23 following the season premiere this week on February 16.

Esposito departed Blue Bloods back in 2012 under some difficult circumstances, but Season 14 looks to finally bring her back to the spotlight after years away. Now the chief of police in Suffolk County, she'll play a key role in helping her former partner Danny finally apprehend the mysterious killer that has plunged her town into terror. The two seem to be enjoying working together again as the shots show the old colleagues sharing words and notes as they prepare to head back out into the field one last time.

"Dropping Bombs" will be a big step forward for several characters' storylines in the final season and the images give a brief tease of what's to come. One major plot point of Episode 2 revolves around Eddie (Vanessa Ray) as she takes on the case of a woman who accuses a police sergeant of rape, making her the target of heavy scrutiny. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) appear to be a part of the investigation as well, as they do some questioning and the former even accompanies Eddie in one image as she digs deeper. The episode will also feature a feud between Jamie (Will Estes) and Joe Hill (Will Hochman) over their differing philosophies toward handling cases after the latter interferes with an undercover operation, and Frank (Tom Selleck) dealing with betrayal after Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) publicly hints at recreating a Commission of Police.

Where Has Jennifer Esposito Been Since Her 'Blue Bloods' Departure?

Close

Esposito has enjoyed a varied career ever since having to turn in her badge. She's most notably been a recurring piece of the Comedy Central staple Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and has appeared across several episodes of Prime Video's megahit The Boys. Most recently, she made her directorial debut with the crime drama Fresh Kills starring Domenick Lombardozzi. With her return to join the Reagan family once more, she'll finally get the chance to give Jackie a proper ending alongside many of her old colleagues from when Blue Bloods began its run in 2010.

See Esposito back on the case as Jackie with Episode 2 of Blue Bloods Season 14 on February 23 on CBS. The final season kicks off this week on February 16.