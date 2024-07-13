The Big Picture Blue Bloods, CBS's long-running police drama, will be returning for its final season on October 18 at 10 PM.

The show follows the Reagan family, a multigenerational clan of law enforcement officers in New York City.

Despite strong viewer support and ratings, CBS has decided to end the series after 14 seasons, but a spin-off is in the works.

The decision to end Blue Bloods after 14 seasons marks the conclusion of an era for CBS. The show has been a ratings powerhouse, known for its engaging storylines and the strong sense of duty and family it portrays. The remaining episodes are expected to bring closure to several long-running arcs and provide a fitting farewell to the Reagan family.

The decision to end Blue Bloods after 14 seasons marks the conclusion of an era for CBS. The show has been a ratings powerhouse, known for its engaging storylines and the strong sense of duty and family it portrays. The remaining episodes are expected to bring closure to several long-running arcs and provide a fitting farewell to the Reagan family.

What is Blue Bloods About?

Close

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family, a multigenerational clan deeply entrenched in New York City's law enforcement community. The family is led by Frank Reagan, portrayed by Tom Selleck, who serves as the Police Commissioner. Other key members include his children: Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), a seasoned detective; Erin (Bridget Moynahan), an assistant district attorney; and Jamie (Will Estes), a Harvard-educated lawyer turned beat cop. The series also features Len Cariou as the family patriarch, Henry Reagan, a retired Police Commissioner.

The show is known for its focus on the Reagan family's personal and professional lives, exploring their commitment to justice and public service. Each episode typically features a mix of family dinners where moral and ethical issues are discussed, alongside the investigation of various crimes. The decision to end Blue Bloods was a surprise, as, despite strong viewer numbers and support from the cast, the network decided time was up. However, CBS retain plans to have a show set in the same universe as the series, via a spin-off.

The network had been looking to develop a spin-off based on Wahlberg's character, but that particular story idea failed to materialize. CBS Studios chief David Stapf is still on the lookout for the right idea, though.

“We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

Be sure to tune in to CBS on October 18 at 10 PM to catch the beginning of the end for Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Main Genre Crime Seasons 13 Website http://www.facebook.com/CBSBlueBloods

