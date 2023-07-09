Blue Bloods premiered in 2010, joining the long list of police procedural drama series that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The cast incorporated some newer names and some big names such as Tom Selleck who talked about working alongside stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes.

After Season 13, CBS announced the renewal for Season 14. This gave fans something to look forward to through the hiatus. But even through those months of break with no new episodes, there is plenty to rewatch and go over again — plenty of episodes to keep viewers entertained. Some seasons have been memorable and others left fans wanting more, but still Blue Bloods delivers what it promised from the beginning: a show about a family of cops and lawyers.

13 Season 8

Blue Bloods Season 8 aired from September 2017 to May 2018. The season had 22 episodes and, even though it might not be a fan-favorite, it delivered some excellent episodes.

One of the most memorable episodes of the season was Episode 22, “My Aim is True,” which coincidentally was the season finale. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) have to look into a series of drive-by shootings. As they investigate, they come to realize it is connected to six wrongly convicted men who were just released.

12 Season 13

In a time and age when few shows make it past five seasons, fans were happy when Blue Bloods was renewed for Season 13 at CBS. This meant there would be another season of the Reagan family and their lives.

A highlight of the season was the premiere, “Keeping the Faith.” To start off the season, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) have to look into a domestic violence abuse case that is connected to a case that Danny and Baez have been working on.

11 Season 7

With characters who have been around for many seasons, it is possible that they have acquired some enemies along the way. That is the case for Frank (Tom Selleck) who as leader of the family and the police department has made some people unhappy.

One of the most memorable episodes of the season includes one of Frank’s enemies or what may be known as his most outspoken critic. It is episode 10, “Unbearable Loss,” that brings these two men together. They must put their differences aside to figure out who killed his critic’s enemy.

10 Season 9

When a show has been on the air for so long, fans come to love the characters and become interested in their lives, what happens to them, and where their storyline goes next. This interest includes their personal lives, which Blue Bloods has balanced with their professional life as well.

It is on Season 9 that Jamie and Eddie finally tie the knot after years of being partners both in their personal and professional lives. The season finale, “Something Blue,” is the episode in which the wedding finally happens. However, it doesn’t come that simple as Erin has to interview a witness that makes them doubt Eddie’s honesty, and Danny and Baez investigate a murder that is connected to the young man’s love life.

9 Season 12

Season 12 of Blue Bloods aired from October 2021 to May 2022, and it had 20 episodes. As always, the show delivered great cases with a bit of family drama, chaos and happiness.

An episode that must be highlighted is episode 20, “Silver Linings.” On this season finale, Jamie and Joe look into a sex-trafficking case as they search for an undocumented teenager. At the same time, they must investigate the murder of a woman in witness protection and Frank fights the district attorney’s office over a new rule.

8 Season 11

Season 11 was the first season of Blue Bloods to air after the COVID-19 pandemic when most shows had to delay their premieres. After a long hiatus, its 16 episodes aired from December 2020 to May 2021.

A highlight of the season was Episode 16, “Justifies the Means.” While Joe Hill is working undercover to bring down the ATF, the Reagans realize his cover may be blown, and they have to work together to protect him and keep him alive.

7 Season 10

Being on the air for a decade is nothing short of incredible, and Blue Bloods knew that as they premiered its 10th season in September 2019 with 19 episodes. The show did its best to deliver some of the most memorable and entertaining episodes to remind their audience why they had been around for such a long time.

It was the season finale, “Family Secrets,” that really stuck with the audience. It is during this episode that Sean gets an unknown match from a relative on a DNA website, and he tries his best to figure out who this person is. At the same time, Frank has to help a woman who asks to transfer her son to a safer assignment.

6 Season 4

Season 4 of Blue Bloods has a list of very well-written episodes that deserve to be highlighted. Among them, viewers can find “Unwritten Rules,” “The City That Never Sleeps,” “Lost and Found,” “Drawing Dead,” and “Exiles.”

However, an episode that is usually discussed by fans is Episode 3, “Protect and Serve.” When the detectives find out that Erin is being held hostage in a courtroom by an informant in a drug case, it is Danny who becomes the lead hostage negotiator.

5 Season 6

During 2015 and 2016, Blue Bloods aired its sixth season. There were 22 episodes in which Danny and Baez continued to work together as partners.

One of the best episodes of the season was Episode 8, “Unsung Heroes.” During this episode, Linda, Danny, and their kids are threatened by a serial killer. It is also on this episode that Jamie finds himself challenging his superior office during a hostage negotiation.

4 Season 2

While Season 1 of Blue Bloods served as an introduction to the characters, Season 2 was the one in which fans already knew who they were dealing with and what kind of cases to expect or to be surprised by. Between September 2011 and May 2012, the show aired 22 new episodes.

Episode 12, “The Job,” is one of the most memorable of the season, and it focuses on two storylines. On the one hand, Danny bumps into a man in his car and shots are fired, barely missing hurting his family. On the other hand, Frank speaks at his partner’s wake.

3 Season 3

Season 3 of Blue Bloods is the first introduction of Baez into the show. She comes along on Episode 17, “Protest Too Much.” The Reagan family is targeted by a photographer during a protest and Erin gets upset the moment she realizes a rape victim she is working with on a case is in the photos. At the same time Danny and Baez begin to investigate a couple that has been robbing banks and stealing the gun of a police officer.

The season aired between September 2012 and May 2013. Ever since then, Baez has been a part of the show and a fan-favorite character.

2 Season 5

Season 5 of Blue Bloods is a fan-favorite for a reason. Many of its episodes were shocking, delivering stories that reminded the viewers why the show had been going for five years — a glimpse into what they were going to get for many more years to come.

The season finale, “The Art of War,” joins the list of those memorable episodes. The first part of the finale started on “New Rules,” but it is the resolution that makes fans happy. When one of the Reagans is shot, Danny hunts down the suspect as he deals with his own personal emotions.

1 Season 1

Even though Blue Bloods has had some great seasons over their almost decade and a half, the fans always seem to find comfort in Season 1. There is something about the season that started it all that will always make it a fan-favorite and an enjoyable one.

Season 1 premiered in September 2010 and aired 22 episodes until May 2011. It was the season finale, “The Blue Templar,” that proved to fans why the show was worth it and why it would stick around for so long. It is this episode that brings closure to Joe’s death when Jamie shares his suspicions with the family. It is a private investigator that leads them to the ring leaders of a secret group.

