Blue Bloods has entertained audiences over the course of fourteen seasons, but it's time for the procedural drama to come to an end. According to Deadline, the final episode of the popular series will premiere on CBS on December 14. The Reagans have been working for the New York Police Department for more than a decade, but as the network prepares to present the final episode of Blue Bloods, a television special will celebrate the legacy of this family and how they have protected the Big Apple time and time again. The Reagans say goodbye to the New York Police Department next month.

Before the final episode of Blue Bloods delivers a satisfying conclusion to the acclaimed drama, Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy will look back at what the series has accomplished over the last fourteen years. The retrospective special will be hosted by Nischelle Turner. Multiple interviews and behind-the-scenes anecdotes will delight viewers for an hour, as the main cast of Blue Bloods goes down the memory lane with the show's conclusion. The project was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. After working on The Sopranos for so long, the duo were ready to keep audiences glued to the screen with Blue Bloods.

The main cast of Blue Bloods includes Tom Selleck as Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan and Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan. Many actors have come and gone when it comes to the call sheet of Blue Bloods, but the four main characters have been a part of the series since the beginning. It's only fitting that the most popular Reagans will be present for the title's highly-anticipated conclusion.

Over the course of fourteen seasons, Blue Bloods has introduced many guest stars who have become a part of the cases the New York Police Department has tackled. Some of the artists who have briefly appeared in the series include Neil Hopkins, Rachel Nichols and Freddie Prinze Jr. The last of these performers is known for voicing the brave Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. While it was entertaining to see the Reagan family attempting to protect one of the most populated cities in the world, it's time for viewers to enjoy a new episode of Blue Bloods one last time.

The final episode of Blue Bloods will premiere on CBS on December 14. Catch up on past seasons now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

