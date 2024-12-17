Even though fans are in mourning with the end of Blue Bloods, their favorite show did run for fourteen seasons — which is a lot more than most TV series get. In order to celebrate the show's legacy, Entertainment Tonight invited lead actor Donnie Wahlberg to talk a little bit about the series finale, which aired last week, and about his character's journey.

During the interview, Walhberg delved into Blue Bloods, but not before addressing his "bad boy" reputation from when he was a member of boy band New Kids On The Block and having a good time seeing footage of himself as a teenager with an attitude and a fake accent. The actor also talked about his brother Mark Wahlberg and how they are each other's biggest supporters. Then, it was time for the CBS series, and he talked about how he got the role of Danny Reagan:

"I literally remember calling my agents: 'I really want to do a TV series where I just get the best role on television. Not much to ask for. With an established star, and he can be sort of the big name. I can do all the heavy lifting and run through walls and all that. And literally, like, within weeks... the 'Blue Bloods' script showed up. And I read it and I said 'who's playing the dad?' and they were like 'It's probably going to be Tom Selleck' and I was like 'you have to be kidding.'"

Is There A Future For 'Blue Bloods'?

Wahlberg also got emotional by the end of the interview and stated he was "incredibly fortunate to have been part of that show." Last week, the actor also talked to EW about how the final dinner scene with the Reagan family went down and how the whole main cast felt by the time they were done. He revealed he didn't stop crying for hours and hours after filming wrapped.

Luckily for fans, the main stars of Blue Bloods have announced they are willing to keep going if a sequel series or spin-off gets developed. Wahlberg himself stated in October that if a new series is "done with the spirit of Blue Bloods'and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way." Selleck has also expressed interest in continuing the Reagan family story with a movie. For now, however, fans will just have to process the end of the long-running series.

Blue Bloods is available to stream on Paramount+.

