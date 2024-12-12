Since the turn of the 2010s, one CBS procedural has shone brighter than most others, with millions of fans tuning in for fourteen years and fourteen seasons to catch the policing antics of the Reagan family in Blue Bloods. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods' blend of neat character drama and intense, action-packed set pieces made it one of the hottest procedurals on television, even earning a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2013.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the decision to make Season 14 of Blue Bloods the last was met with plenty of backlash. As time has gone on and fans have continued to decry the decision, in the background an explosive season of the series was unfolding, one that will finally culminate in a finale that promises to bring plenty of shocks and even more tears. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly when you can watch the Blue Bloods series finale.

When is the 'Blue Bloods' Finale?

For one last time, catch the Reagans as they rid the streets of New York of criminal injustice on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10 p.m. This date also marks the arrival and return of other enticing television, from Season 3 of Die Hart on Roku to a brand-new Netflix miniseries in 1992.

Is the 'Blue Bloods' Finale Streaming?

Just like the rest of Season 14, the Blue Bloods finale is officially streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime as it airs live, with those with a simple Paramount+ subscription able to watch the episode the following day. To catch all the episodes in this iconic procedural's great history, a subscription to Paramount+ is a must. Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month depending on your package.

Can You Watch the 'Blue Bloods' Finale Live on TV?

If you want to join the rest of the nation in saying goodbye to the Reagans, you'll be able to catch the finale live on CBS on the aforementioned release date. Blue Bloods has been one of CBS's flagship shows ever since its September 24, 2010, debut, with the network's long list of brilliant content made ever-so slightly worse by Blue Bloods' departure.

Watch the 'Blue Bloods' Finale Trailer

A short preview for Blue Bloods' final episode was officially released following the penultimate outing of Season 14 and can be viewed above. In the space of just fifteen seconds, the Reagan farewell already looks highly emotional, as the loose ends to an explosive fourteenth season are ready to be tied. Although excitement is high for this episode, the thought of a final farewell is leaving many in the fanbase despondent. Fear not though, as those cries for Blue Bloods to continue aren't just coming from the outside, with Commissioner Frank Reagan himself Tom Selleck even shocked that the plug was pulled on one of CBS's best-loved series. Speaking to TVInsider about Season 14 being the last, Selleck said:

"I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re #6! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, “Get off my lawn!” I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, “Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,” it would be almost impossible to believe. My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, “I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’” Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while."

An official synopsis of the Blue Bloods' finale reads:

"The Reagan family races to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Blue Bloods' Season 14?

For those yet to dive into Season 14 who want to consume it all together, a look at the entire episode schedule might come in handy. With all the information now available, here's the full schedule for Season 14:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Loyalty" Jamie goes under cover with a deadly human trafficking ring; Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid, Danny's old partner; Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase on a policy decision. Friday, February 16, 2024 2 "Dropping Bombs" Danny and Baez join forces with Danny's old partner when a serial killer reappears; Eddie faces backlash when she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape; Jamie clashes with his nephew. Friday, February 23, 2024 3 "Fear No Evil" Franks struggles with grief over his best friend's death. He attempts to aid the friend's jailed daughter, Tess Ross. Meanwhile, Jaime and nephew Joe hurry to reunite a trafficking survivor with family. Friday, March 1, 2024 4 "Past is Present" Danny reunites with a troublesome teenager from a past case when the youth finds herself in danger; Jamie grows suspicious when Henry is asked to be interviewed for an investigative web series; Frank faces a difficult personnel decision. Friday, March 8, 2024 5 "Bad Faith" Erin is designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing; Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam. Friday, April 5, 2024 6 "Shadowland" Danny and Baez investigate a homicide involving voodoo with the help of Baez's old partner; Eddie and a fellow officer team up with Capt. McNichols when they suspect a prestigious school is employing discriminatory admission practices. Friday, April 12, 2024 7 "On the Ropes" Jamie works to bust scammers who are defrauding the elderly; Danny and Baez investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital; Anthony is determined to take down an attorney who exploits the law for his own financial gain. Friday, April 26, 2024 8 "Wicked Games" Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans, a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison; Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony's criminal informants. Friday, May 3, 2024 9 "Two of a Kind" Danny gets involved when Sean becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean's college campus; Erin grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn't acting in his client's best interest. Friday, May 10, 2024 10 "The Heart of a Saturday Night" Danny and Gormley pursue Gus Vanderlip, an ex-detective determined to uncover how a rapist he caught is free. Concurrently, Jamie and Eddie go undercover as their anniversary nears. Friday, May 17, 2024 11 "Life Sentence" The Reagans' professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez's homicide case; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty. Friday, October 18, 2024 12 "Without Fear or Favor" Danny works with a British investigator to pursue a deadly international fugitive; Erin faces pressure from her boss to secure an indictment against an officer; Jamie investigates a sports gambling website accused of scamming. Friday, October 25, 2024 13 "Bad to Worse" Frank intervenes when tensions rise between Mayor Chase and the fire commissioner of New York City. Erin is blindsided when Henry agrees to testify for the defense in a case she is prosecuting. Friday, November 1, 2024 14 "New York Minute" Danny and Baez scrutinize an art gallery suspected of selling counterfeit pieces after a detective investigating the establishment is murdered; Eddie is conflicted when she discovers her former partner crossed the line to get a client help. Friday, November 8, 2024 15 "No Good Deed" Danny and his nephew Joe Hill investigate the homicide of a delivery driver who may have been connected to an illegal narcotics ring in the city. Friday, November 15, 2024 16 "The Gray Areas" Danny and Baez investigate the death of a rising MMA fighter. Also, Eddie and Jamie race to find Badillo, whose job is on the line after he's caught smoking weed. Friday, November 22, 2024 17 "Entitlement" Eddie and Badillo assist a man whose apartment was taken over by Jamie's informant. Danny and Baez probe a student's death; Frank suspects the governor's proposal has ulterior motives. Erin tries to play matchmaker for Anthony. Friday, December 6, 2024 18 "End of Tour" The Reagan family races to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial. Friday, December 13, 2024