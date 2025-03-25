Donny Wahlberg is back in action as his Blue Bloods character, Danny Reagan, takes to the streets of Boston (pronounced Bahstahn) in the debut look at Boston Blue. The actor took to his social media account earlier today to share the good news with fans who have been waiting for more information about the series since it was announced back in February. Using some old footage from the flagship series’ 14-season run, the promo shows Danny doing what he does best — sweeping the streets and keeping civilians protected from the city’s most dangerous criminals. While it may not show fans any new footage or give us a better idea of what to expect, the teaser does answer the major question of when we can expect the title to hit CBS. Danny Reagan’s return is just a few months away, with a release window set for this fall.

In addition to the video, Wahlberg shared a message for fans in his caption, writing:

"So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall! 💙❤️🫡🙏🏼"

The network is set to reveal its upcoming fall schedule on May 7, meaning the specific answer to when Boston Blue will arrive is just around the corner. For now, fans can rejoice that the production is moving along at a solid pace given that it’s set for a fall release and not an early 2026 drop. Still, cameras have yet to pick up and begin filming, which is why the footage used in this promo is fully recycled from the show that started it all.

What Will ‘Boston Blue’ Be About?

For now, we know that, following the series finale of Blue Bloods, Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan made the decision to pack up his family and head north, leaving the concrete jungle of New York City behind him for the titular New England city. Now working for the Boston Police Department, Danny will use his particular set of skills and know how to aid law enforcement in catching their bad guys, just like he did for more than a decade on the original show.

Right now, no other castings have been announced, but we know that Danny’s new partner will be a character named Detective Lena Peters. A Boston native, Lena comes from a long line of law enforcement officials. Given that Boston is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the Big Apple, there’s a solid chance that some familiar faces from Blue Bloods could make their way up to Massachusetts to swing by for a cameo or guest appearance.

Check out Wahlberg’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for more to come about Boston Blue.